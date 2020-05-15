Kaibab National Forest to open developed campgrounds next week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Kaibab National Forest will open developed campgrounds to the public starting the beginning of next week.

North Kaibab Ranger District's DeMotte and Jacob Lake Campground opens on May 19. Tusayan Ranger District's Ten-X Campground opens on May 18. Williams Ranger District's Dogtown Lake, Kaibab Lake and White Horse Lake Campgrounds open on May 18.

While single-family campsites at these developed campgrounds will open next week, the group camping at Jacob Lake, Ten-X, Dogtown Lake, Kaibab Lake and White Horse Lake campgrounds will remained closed. Kaibab officials will continue to keep those campgrounds closed until mitigation measures that support federal, state and local public health guidelines can be implemented.

Kaibab officials have kept their campfire, charcoal grill, barbecue and coal and wood burning stove ban in place across the forest. Most day-use recreation sites across the Kaibab National Forest are open or anticipated to open before Memorial Day weekend.

Authorites encourage people to throw away their trash and to observe social distancing and good hygiene habits when recreating outdoors.

