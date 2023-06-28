DAILY SUN STAFF
Despite red flag conditions in recent days, with hot temperatures and high winds, fire managers on the Kaibab National Forest have kept several fires in check.
The Hull and Ridge fires just south of Grand Canyon National Park have both experienced minimal growth in recent days, officials said.
The Hull Fire remains at about 1,491 acres while the Ridge Fire is 2,603 acres with slow growth within the planed area.
Likewise, the Three Lakes Fire south of Jacob Lake has also seen slow growth -- and that blaze is now at 1,037 acres.
Fire managers say the lack of growth despite red flag conditions is a testament to prior forest thinning and prescribed fire projects, and the skill and vigilance of fire managers and crews on the scenes.
Knowing red flag conditions were coming, forest managers said, crews have been making strategic decisions about where and when to conduct back-burns and establish fire lines to control the blazes.
- Flagstaff History: Hollywood hit stop on filming in Arizona
- A jammin' jubilee: June Jam Music & Arts Festival celebrates five years of family-friendly fun
- Runaway Flagstaff teenager still missing after four days
- New 'trails passport' hopes to spread out use, fund Flagstaff Trails Initiative
- Stage 1 fire restrictions to take effect across northern Arizona beginning Thursday
- ByBlocks suggest new recycling solutions for Flagstaff housing
- Pickleball players in Flagstaff continue games amid uncertainty of courts
- Flagstaff City Council approves preliminary plat for Flagstaff Medical Center campus, backs special election
- Flagstaff: The City of Seven Wonders – A Place to Protect, Pledge and Play Locally
- FMC's future: NAH continues developing plans for new hospital
- Flagstaff fire, police departments respond to railroad tie on fire near Fanning, East Route 66
- Pilot and 4 passengers on missing submersible are dead, US Coast Guard says
- Coconino County probation officers strive for rehabilitation, overcoming staffing crisis to support probationers' success
- With red flag weather expected, work on several northern Arizona fires continues
- Flagstaff Little League All-Stars fall to White Mountain Apache, 7-6, on walk-off stolen base
The three lightning-caused fires are being managed to help improve forest health and reduce the risk of larger fire as part of a new U.S. Forest Service 10-year fire strategy.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.