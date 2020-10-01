Kaibab National Forest cites hot and dry weather as it sets Stage 1 fire restrictions

Kaibab National Forest cited ongoing warm weather and below-average rainfall in recent months as it moves fire restrictions to Stage 1.

The action comes as Arizona experiences one of its hottest and driest summers on record, and the National Weather Service said the forest fuels are in danger of burning, and burning hot.

“It is certainly uncommon to have fire restrictions in October. However, this year is unlike anything we’ve seen in decades,” said Kaibab National Forest Supervisor Heather Provencio in a press release. “If a wildfire were to start today, there’s a strong chance of it becoming quite severe, quite quickly. We want to reduce the chances of that happening. Human-caused fires are preventable.”

The action means all igniting, building, maintaining or using of a fire, including charcoal and briquettes outside a fire structure provided by the Forest Service within a developed campground are prohibited. Additionally, smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material is also prohibited.