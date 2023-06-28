Despite red flag conditions in recent days, with hot temperatures and high winds, fire managers on the Kaibab National Forest have kept several fires in check.

The Hull and Ridge fires just south of Grand Canyon National Park have both experienced minimal growth in recent days, officials said.

The Hull Fire remains at about 1,491 acres while the Ridge Fire is 2,603 acres with slow growth within the planed area.

Likewise, the Three Lakes Fire south of Jacob Lake has also seen slow growth -- and that blaze is now at 1,037 acres.

Fire managers say the lack of growth despite red flag conditions is a testament to prior forest thinning and prescribed fire projects, and the skill and vigilance of fire managers and crews on the scenes.

Knowing red flag conditions were coming, forest managers said, crews have been making strategic decisions about where and when to conduct back-burns and establish fire lines to control the blazes.

The three lightning-caused fires are being managed to help improve forest health and reduce the risk of larger fire as part of a new U.S. Forest Service 10-year fire strategy.