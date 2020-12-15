Kaibab Forest extend fuelwood collection for permit holders

The Kaibab National Forest is extending its fuelwood collection season in specific areas on the Williams and Tusayan ranger districts for woodcutters who obtain a permit that is purchased by Dec. 30.

Only permit-holders will be able to take advantage of the two-month extension, which will last through the end of February 2021.

"With varying degrees of COVID-19 restrictions in place throughout this past year, many people are behind in their fuelwood cutting needs," said Andy Kelher, deputy district ranger for the Williams and Tusayan districts. "With this in mind, the Kaibab has extended the collection season on the southern districts of the Kaibab, which will not only help our woodcutters heat their homes this winter, but will also help clear out dead and down woody materials that could fuel future wildfires."

All firewood permits issued by the Kaibab National Forest will include a map and detailed cutting regulations as well as green reusable load tags, which must be physically attached to each load of firewood and visible from the rear of the vehicle.

Fuelwood cutting permits can be obtained for the Williams Ranger District by calling (928) 635-5600 or Tusayan Ranger District by calling (928) 638-2443 anytime between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.