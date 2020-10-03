Kachina Highlands subdivision plan advances

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Initially, commissioners expressed the same concerns as the public -- especially traffic.

According to a traffic study submitted with the proposal, increased traffic from the new subdivision could cause back-ups at the intersection of Tovar Trail and Kachina Boulevard, especially for those making a left turn.

Commissioners also admitted they had difficulty determining if the subdivision would fit the existing character of Kachina Village, especially with its increased density from the previous plan.

“Areas have their own character and that’s why people choose them,” said Commissioner Mary Williams, who later voted against the zone change recommendation. “Kachina’s different even than Mountainaire, so when you come in as the last development in an area that is 80%, 90% already developed, the burden is a lot higher to fit into that development.”

After extensive discussion it seemed the commissioners were unlikely to push the plan through to the supervisors without modifying the conditions needed for approval, but the vote came down to a procedural clarification.

County staff had pointed out that the developer submitted all the documentation needed to proceed to the next step in the process and that solutions for specific concerns like traffic could be finalized later.