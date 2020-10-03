Kachina Highlands subdivision plan advances

Plans for a northeast Kachina Village subdivision are back and on their way toward final approval.
The plans for a subdivision on 40 acres north of Tovar Trail, adjacent to Interstate 17, date back to 2008, but the subdivision was not developed and its approval expired in 2017. The latest version of the development, named Kachina Highlands, is broken into three neighborhoods for a total of 173 lots of single-family homes and duplexes.
Following a virtual public hearing Wednesday night, the Coconino County Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend the approval of the proposed zone change and Subdivision Preliminary Plat to the board of supervisors. If approved, the zoning would change from residential single-family -- with a 6,000-square-foot minimum parcel size -- to planned community. The board of supervisors must also approve a final plat before development can begin.
The property, a combination of five parcels, is located between I-17 and the Forest Highlands wastewater treatment area, just north of the homes on Tovar Trail.
The proposed project includes creating an access road extending from Tovar Trail and an arched crossing over Upper Tovar Springs to leave a passageway for small wildlife. Houses will range from 1,350 to 3,000 square feet, and will each have two-car garages and driveways. Lots range from 3,200 to 9,474 square feet. Streets are private and include two roundabouts.
The earlier plan for the subdivision, then named Kachina Village North, became too expensive to develop, according to the project manager. In the newest version, an additional 43 lots have been added, but open space has been increased from 17% to 31%.
Casey Christensen, principal with Scottsdale-based developer Arcadia Capital Group, said the goal is to create a master plan that complements Kachina Village and also includes new amenities for buyers.
“We’re excited about the plan. We think, ultimately, it will live better than the existing approval,” Christensen said.
More than 70 people tuned in to the virtual meeting Wednesday, including numerous Kachina Village residents who expressed concerns about the development during its public hearing.
Shari Peralta, speaking on behalf of more than a dozen of her neighbors, asked the commission to delay the decision on a zone change to give more time for the developer to share needed information on the project. She cited concerns such as traffic, wildlife, water supply and safety evacuation plans.
“There’s just too many questions that are not answered, and we ask that you listen to us,” Peralta said. “We are the people who live here, we are the people of this neighborhood. … People are obviously concerned. Please delay your zoning decision until things can be worked out.”
Initially, commissioners expressed the same concerns as the public -- especially traffic.
According to a traffic study submitted with the proposal, increased traffic from the new subdivision could cause back-ups at the intersection of Tovar Trail and Kachina Boulevard, especially for those making a left turn.
Commissioners also admitted they had difficulty determining if the subdivision would fit the existing character of Kachina Village, especially with its increased density from the previous plan.
“Areas have their own character and that’s why people choose them,” said Commissioner Mary Williams, who later voted against the zone change recommendation. “Kachina’s different even than Mountainaire, so when you come in as the last development in an area that is 80%, 90% already developed, the burden is a lot higher to fit into that development.”
After extensive discussion it seemed the commissioners were unlikely to push the plan through to the supervisors without modifying the conditions needed for approval, but the vote came down to a procedural clarification.
County staff had pointed out that the developer submitted all the documentation needed to proceed to the next step in the process and that solutions for specific concerns like traffic could be finalized later.
“I recognize there is a traffic issue, but it is outside of the purview of this commission to solve that,” said Tammy Ontiveros, chair of the commission, as she explained her change in perspective on the project. “Everything that the applicant has been legally required to do at this point, regarding traffic, has been done. The further studies are going to be what directs the next step, how to make this a safe and comfortable move of traffic.”
She added that by sending the proposal to the supervisors, members of the public would have an additional chance to express their opinions on the project.
Other commissioners similarly decided this proposal did address most of their concerns and was the best option for the parcel they described as “sandwiched” between I-17 and the wastewater treatment area.
“I honestly think this is the first time in over a decade where I have sat on this commission where I really don’t know how this is going to come down,” Ontiveros said prior to the vote.
The recommendation for approval of the zone change passed, 4-2, while the Subdivision Preliminary Plat passed 5-1.
Project manager Ian Braun, with Civil Design & Engineering, assured the group during the discussion that the development team would be able to “address and satisfy” the concerns brought up during the hearing.
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
