Kachina Highlands public hearing postponed
Kachina Highlands public hearing postponed

Kachina Highlands Arched Crossing

The proposed Kachina Highlands subdivision includes creating an access road extending from Tovar Trail and an arched crossing over Upper Tovar Springs to leave a passageway for small wildlife.

 Courtesy

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has postponed the public hearing for a proposed Kachina Village subdivision until early 2021.

The board voted Tuesday to postpone the public hearings and its possible action on the Kachina Highlands subdivision plat and zone change at the request of the developer, whose engineers are still analyzing potential traffic impacts of the development at the request of the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Though the new date for the two public hearings has not yet been set, County staff expect it may occur in February, after the new supervisors have been seated.

The subdivision would be located on 40 acres northeast of Kachina Village, north of the homes on Tovar Trail and adjacent to I-17, and will require a zone change from residential single-family to planned community. Current plans specify a total of 173 lots of single-family homes and duplexes.

