The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy played an instrumental role in seizing more than 40,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on southbound I-17 Monday, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The vehicle’s driver and passenger now face felony charges, including transportation of narcotic drugs and possession of narcotic drugs for sale.

Just after 6:17 p.m. Monday, a vehicle was stopped on the interstate for a traffic violation. The deputy conducting the traffic stop called in the K-9 unit after the vehicle’s occupants provided “vague and conflicting statements.”

Deputies asked for permission to search the vehicle. The driver said no.

At that point, the K-9 deputy was deployed. He sniffed around the vehicle and alerted his partner to the passenger door of the suspect vehicle.

The driver and passenger were detained, according to CCSO, and officers ultimately discovered a large amount of M30 blue fentanyl pulls in the vehicle.

The driver and passenger have been booked in the Coconino County Jail on felony charges. Their vehicle was impounded.

For now, the names of the suspects have not been released, pending further investigation.