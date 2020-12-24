K-12 Education Year in Review: Remote learning, traditions and new developments in Flagstaff

Following an executive order from Gov. Doug Ducey in March to slow the spread of COVID-19, Arizona schools postponed the return of their students after spring break. Locally, however, that delay only increased as Flagstaff Unified School District, public charters and private schools worked to protect students while also continuing their education and traditions as one school year became another. Here are Flagstaff’s top K-12 education stories from 2020:
Remote learning
In the spring, FUSD created a “Digital Learning Hub” of online weekly activities -- or mailed paper activity packets for those without technology access -- for students to complete, but the activities were optional due to these access concerns and third-quarter grades became final.
Other local schools, including Northland Preparatory Academy, Basis Flagstaff, and Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy, made online classes a requirement early in the pandemic and distributed devices to students in need of them, while the FUSD board voted in July to begin the 2020-21 school year remotely until it determined that school campuses could be reopened safely.
As remote learning continued, many students and families noted that they were struggling to adapt, such as through difficulty to engage or access problems, while teachers and staff expressed concerns for the health of students, themselves and their families if a return to school were made too early in the pandemic.
Currently, only special education students in FUSD’s specialized programs classrooms and students enrolled in Safe Learning Centers for technology and nutrition access are permitted on school campuses, and even then for limited amounts of time.
Phased reopening
At the end of FUSD’s first quarter -- the district’s initial date for considering a return to in-person learning -- the board approved a phased reopening plan for schools that would allow different grades to return gradually to schools once the ZIP code areas FUSD serves met specific benchmarks for COVID-19 incidence, percent positivity of testing and COVID-like Illness, based on guidelines from the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS).
But as community transmission of COVID-19 grew more severe, the benchmarks became less attainable and the board made the call to finish the semester remotely and reevaluate in early January, at the start of the second semester.
iPads
In January, FUSD began distributing the first of its new iPads -- purchased using $10.6 million of a 2018 voter-approved bond for its 1:1 technology initiative -- to its middle and high school students. Elementary-schoolers had been scheduled to receive theirs at the start of the 2020-21 school year prior to the pandemic, but the tablets were especially useful in allowing many students access their classes remotely when schools remained closed.
Before receiving the devices, families had to pay a nonrefundable $25 annual device protection plan fee, though some scholarships were available, and the district purchased mobile hotspots for families without access to internet, an effort that was increased this summer in preparation for the start of remote learning in the fall.
New school
The 72-year-old Killip Elementary School was selected this year for complete replacement by FUSD using $19 million from its 2018 bond measure. The school, as well as Kinsey Elementary, which was built 10 years later, were recommended for replacement in a facility assessment because of the high costs needed to maintain the two schools’ current buildings. Killip became even more of a priority due to its increased risk of flooding following the Museum Fire, district officials said.
Groundbreaking on the new school, which will be built on the existing Killip property, is scheduled for March 2021, with completion projected for fall 2022.
School traditions
Maintaining school traditions became a priority this spring, especially for high school seniors. Every night for 20 days in April, the lights at Coconino High School’s Cromer Stadium were turned on for 20 minutes at 8:20 p.m. — 20:20 military time — to recognize Flagstaff’s graduating class of 2020. At Basis Flagstaff, teachers and staff secretly posted yard signs outside the homes of all graduating seniors on night, and in November, NPA hosted a physically distanced Homecoming Dance for small groups of students in the school parking lot.
In May, FUSD held graduation processions for each of its three high schools, allowing students and their families to be recognized as they drove down Fourth Street. The event prompted questions about the Flagstaff City Council’s approach to large event permits, though, because it approved the procession after denying events including the farmers market and 4th of July Parade.
Returning to school
Though Flagstaff’s larger schools have remained in remote learning as the pandemic has continued, smaller schools in the city and region opted to reopen.
Students returned to Williams Unified School District’s two schools just one week after beginning classes for the 2020-21 school year virtually, becoming one of the first districts in northern Arizona to reinstate in-person classes. At the time, the school met two of the three ADHS benchmarks for reopening.
Private schools including San Francisco de Asis followed suit, with the Catholic school reopening for students by grade over the course of three days. Schools that did reopen reorganized furniture to allow for more space and installed barriers, as well as required daily temperature and symptom checks of students prior to entry.
IB School
Coconino High School was named an International Baccalaureate (IB) World School in April, allowing it to begin offering the advanced IB Diploma Programme for upperclassmen in the fall after applying three years ago. CHS is one of four IB World Schools in the state to offer IB classes in both English and Spanish, and staff are advocating for the creation of an IB program in Diné.
Two other FUSD schools, Puente de Hozho Elementary and Sinagua Middle School, are IB candidate schools.
Systemic racism
This summer, following the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, NPA students and alumni formed the NPA Antiracist Coalition, which demanded that school leaders and staff make efforts to challenge systemic racism within the public charter school. The coalition’s open letter shared more than 30 anonymous testimonies about systemic racism within the school and was signed by more than 250 individuals.
In response, the NPA Governing Board released its own letter stating it would commit to creating its own committee and allocate funds to address the concerns outlined in the Coalition’s letter.
Crossing guard
Marshall Elementary School’s Billy Weldon, a Vietnam War veteran and Flagstaff resident since 1950, was named America’s Favorite Crossing Guard of 2020 following a three-week online nationwide vote during which Weldon received more than 5,000 votes in recognition of his 13 years as a crossing guard at the local school. As the winner of the contest, Weldon received $500 worth of new crossing guard gear and accessories.
Board members
Dorothy Denetsosie Gishie and incumbents Christine Fredericks and Carole Gilmore were elected to four-year terms on the FUSD Governing Board in November’s election. In January, they will join Anne Dunno and Carol Haden, whose terms end in 2022.
Denetsosie Gishie is a 33-year Flagstaff resident and FUSD parent who has spent three decades working at Native Americans for Community Action as a counselor, social worker and program manager. The upcoming term will be Fredericks’ third and Gilmore’s second. Both incumbents have experience as former teachers.
