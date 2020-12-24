K-12 Education Year in Review: Remote learning, traditions and new developments in Flagstaff

In May, FUSD held graduation processions for each of its three high schools, allowing students and their families to be recognized as they drove down Fourth Street. The event prompted questions about the Flagstaff City Council’s approach to large event permits, though, because it approved the procession after denying events including the farmers market and 4th of July Parade.

Returning to school

Though Flagstaff’s larger schools have remained in remote learning as the pandemic has continued, smaller schools in the city and region opted to reopen.

Students returned to Williams Unified School District’s two schools just one week after beginning classes for the 2020-21 school year virtually, becoming one of the first districts in northern Arizona to reinstate in-person classes. At the time, the school met two of the three ADHS benchmarks for reopening.

Private schools including San Francisco de Asis followed suit, with the Catholic school reopening for students by grade over the course of three days. Schools that did reopen reorganized furniture to allow for more space and installed barriers, as well as required daily temperature and symptom checks of students prior to entry.

