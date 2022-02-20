Justice slowed as COVID-19 continues to backlog Coconino courts

Countless businesses and offices shut their doors when the COVID-19 pandemic first struck Coconino County in early 2020.

The Coconino County Superior Court never did.

Things never stopped moving behind the doors of the brick courthouse, and the prosecutors, court staff and attorneys never stopped working -- and it's been that way for nearly two years now. Instead, they pivoted.

The COVID-19 pandemic dragged Arizona's court system in the 21st century seemingly by force, leaving court officials with no choice but to move many proceedings to a virtual setting to avoid a complete standstill. Video appearances became the norm, with in-custody inmates in quarantine in the Coconino County Detention Facility, judges in an empty courtroom alongside a court reporter, and both prosecutors and defense attorneys safely in their offices.

The pandemic drastically slowed the already overwhelmed court system, forcing numerous cases to a near glacial pace or a complete stop. Jury trials were postponed for nearly a year as it was just too difficult and dangerous to bring in hundreds of potential jurors safely into the already tight courthouse.

The trying of cases slowed, as did the charging of cases in the Coconino County Attorney's Office and court appearances as COVID made its way through the community again and again.

Defendants languish in jail while victims wait for a resolution in cases that just seem to drag on. Others are set free while they await official charges to be filed. Their lives may have changed, but they just can't shake the looming charges

The repercussions continue to ripple throughout the county's justice system nearly two years after it was first paralyzed by the pandemic. It was already backlogged and COVID only made matters worse. At least one major jury trial is set to take place every month this year and new trials are already scheduled well into 2023.

It will likely take until at least 2024 for Coconino's courts to return to some level of normalcy, according to presiding Coconino County Judge Dan Slayton.

“The court is pressed on both sides,” Slayton said. “We have the Constitution on one side and we have the virus on the other, and sometimes the judges would just go in and see who would win that day.”

'Delay of justice'

Delays are nothing new for the court system, but certainly not to this extent, and it's impacting nearly every part of the system.

The Coconino County Attorney's Office currently has a backlog of more than 600 cases to be reviewed for possible charges, compared to the historical average of about 400, Coconino County Attorney Bill Ring said. The criminal justice system could not handle everything normally and the pandemic only aggravated those existing issues. He compared dealing with the current backlog as trying to jam a size 10 foot into a size six shoe.

"The appearance of any backlog is a self-inflicted consequence of a decadeslong failure to invest in the criminal justice infrastructure," Ring said. "Due to the lack of existing infrastructure, we were not able to respond to a challenge like COVID with resilience. We had no elasticity in the system to absorb this event."

"We're in a backlog not because of the pandemic, but because we were destined to backlog anyway — even without a pandemic," he added.

Ring said that it can also be attributed to an insufficient amount of personnel in the criminal justice system, resulting in delays in disclosure, case processing and setting trials.

The courthouse itself is too small to accommodate the needs of the growing county.

COVID did not provide an unexpected Band-Aid for that, though. Virtual hearings slightly alleviated capacity issues and Coconino County is attempting to tackle the problem head-on by temporarily adding a new court division and judge, increasing the number of divisions to eight between criminal, civil and juvenile courts. The size of the courthouse does place some limitations on that, though. Court administrators are currently working to figure out how many trials can run concurrently given the current setup while still following Center for Disease Control recommendations.

"It's been years since we've invested in the infrastructure we need to meet the demands," Ring said.

There were attempts to stop the flow of new cases in the first place. The number of new cases has decreased, according to Clerk of the Superior Court Valerie Wyant, yet they are now taking longer to close. The number of ongoing criminal cases decreased by nearly half from 1,312 in fiscal year 2019 to 713 during the same period in 2021.

The difficulty is in getting trial dates. Criminal trials can't be conducted remotely, as defendants have the constitutional right to face their accusers. The court can only try so many cases at one time between coordinating schedules, jurors and staffing.

Ring was quick to point out that criminal cases don't get better with age. Memories can fade, people can move and other factors can get in the way as time passes.

"The delay of justice can sometimes hurt the quality of the case — and that goes for both parties," Ring said.

'How is this possible?'

Defense attorneys have also felt the impact of delayed criminal cases. Ryan Stevens, an attorney with Griffen & Stevens Law Firm, described an overwhelming caseload. His office already has major felony trials scheduled out for every month through 2023, with dozens of smaller trials interspersed in-between.

“This is completely unprecedented for us, too," he said. "Sometimes we look at our caseload and wonder, 'How is this possible?'"

He pointed out that many defendants are sitting in jail, missing opportunities to rebuild their lives. Stevens listed multiple clients that have been in custody for the entire duration of the pandemic. For others out of custody, their efforts to move forward in life as they await a summons can be completely destroyed when it finally comes.

Slayton emphasized that they're prioritizing proceedings for those in custody.

But then there are the cases that do go to trial and are derailed again by the continuing pandemic. Stevens saw multiple ongoing jury trials delayed due to possible exposures and confirmed cases. He can't help but wonder how those delays may impact a jury's ability to weigh a case.

Every day presents a new challenge as court administrators work to determine the best way to move forward safely. The pandemic has been overwhelming for the courthouse's small staff. Currently, a team of 25 covers six court divisions, and that number will increase slightly to 31 with the addition of the new division, Wyant said.

Once jury trials resumed in mid-2021, they started pre-screening jurors with an extended questionnaire that could be completed at home to cut down the number of people coming into the courthouse. Wyant and her team have been especially innovative in keeping things flowing both smoothly and safely by balancing working from home with in-person as much as possible to keep court staff safe while still managing the seemingly non-stop influx of criminal and civil cases on top of daily proceedings.

"We never closed our doors," Wyant said.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

