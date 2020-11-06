Juniper House re-entry program receives outdoor renovation

“It speaks to the dignity of the quality of service that we provide to everyone we serve,” said Camie Rasband, Catholic Charities’ director of homeless services for northern Arizona. “We really put a lot of our heart and soul and donations into creating sustainable, meaningful programming, and this is such a physical manifestation of that.”

Residents said they are particularly pleased with the privacy fence and the lighting added by the gazebo’s string lights, noting that these additions have made the space more like a backyard.

“I think she did a really great job. I’m actually really impressed,” said resident Julia Weyant. “I didn’t think that the gazebo was going to be this beautiful, so I’m really happy with it. It’s very beautiful. It’s a beautiful gift.”

Local donors contributed $3,600, which fully funded the project with enough money remaining to purchase new outdoor furniture for the space in the spring. Vollmer admitted she struggled with communication and collecting donations at first because of the pandemic, especially as many were self-quarantining this summer. So she was surprised she was able to raise so much money and gather so many volunteers for the project.