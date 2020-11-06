Juniper House re-entry program receives outdoor renovation

Catholic Charities’ Juniper House has become even more like a home through help from a local teenager and community members.
Katrina Vollmer, 17, spent months planning and coordinating the creation of an improved outdoor space at the Juniper House, one of Catholic Charities’ re-entry programs for women leaving incarceration.
The Flagstaff High School senior began the initiative to achieve the Stars & Stripes Award through American Heritage Girls, a national character and leadership development program she has participated in since she was in fourth grade.
Vollmer is local Troop AZ0428’s first candidate for the award.
“As I was brainstorming ideas, it was like, let’s see what we can do, something we can build for [residents] to make their space more enjoyable,” Vollmer said. “They had a really nice backyard space but not a great way to use it and that’s where we came up with this idea.”
After four Saturdays of 250 total volunteer hours among about 10 volunteers, the space has now been transformed by an extended patio area, gazebo and fence to separate it from an adjacent alley.
Catholic Charities staff and Juniper House residents were equally impressed by the outcome of the project, which was completed in early October.
“It speaks to the dignity of the quality of service that we provide to everyone we serve,” said Camie Rasband, Catholic Charities’ director of homeless services for northern Arizona. “We really put a lot of our heart and soul and donations into creating sustainable, meaningful programming, and this is such a physical manifestation of that.”
Support Local Journalism
Residents said they are particularly pleased with the privacy fence and the lighting added by the gazebo’s string lights, noting that these additions have made the space more like a backyard.
“I think she did a really great job. I’m actually really impressed,” said resident Julia Weyant. “I didn’t think that the gazebo was going to be this beautiful, so I’m really happy with it. It’s very beautiful. It’s a beautiful gift.”
Local donors contributed $3,600, which fully funded the project with enough money remaining to purchase new outdoor furniture for the space in the spring. Vollmer admitted she struggled with communication and collecting donations at first because of the pandemic, especially as many were self-quarantining this summer. So she was surprised she was able to raise so much money and gather so many volunteers for the project.
“It was a combined effort. I could not have done this by myself. It was really all the volunteer help I got that helped so much, and the donations, too,” Vollmer said. “It was just so amazing since now is not the best time for people to be spending all their money, but they were willing to donate, which I’m so grateful for.”
Much like Boy Scouts of America’s Eagle Scout award, the Stars & Stripes Award is American Heritage Girls’ highest recognition and requires participants to organize a service project that will benefit their community. If approved at the national level, Vollmer will become the first in northern Arizona, and one of only a handful in the state, to receive the award.
“This is so amazing. She’s stellar in terms of being a mentor to the young girls, and she’s just so positive. Our creed, she just lives by every aspect of that,” said Jessica Robertson, Vollmer’s mentor and troop coordinator, referring to the organization’s emphasis on compassionate, helpful, perseverant and responsible members.
Vollmer said she is delighted to lead the way for younger girls in her troop, which has about 25 members ranging from kindergartners to high-schoolers.
“I’m really excited to see what the girls who are younger than me will do when they reach this age, when they reach this time to do this project, because they helped me so much,” Vollmer said. “While they were working, they were talking about what they would want to do when they have to do the Stars & Stripes and it just makes me really happy that they were inspired by what I did. Through all the difficulty of planning and everything, it’s worth it to see that other people look up to me for it.”
Catholic Charities senior programs director Sandi Flores even asked Vollmer if she wanted a job with the nonprofit in the future due to her success with the project, especially fundraising.
“This is permanent housing, so while folks do transition out, there is not a time limit because each person’s journey is different, and so as long as ladies are here, we want them to be comfortable, we want them to feel that love and dignity and we want them to have a beautiful space,” Flores said of the Juniper House. “This was amazing. Her whole vision and everything is just awesome and I’m sure the ladies will use it for years to come.”
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.