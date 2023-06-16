Several events will commemorate Juneteenth in Flagstaff and across northern Arizona this weekend, honoring the day on which Union soldiers in freed upwards of 250,000 Black Americans still enslaved in Texas after the end of the American Civil War.

The community is invited to join the Coconino County African Diaspora Advisory Council (ADAC), in partnership with the Southside Community Association and Lived Black Experience Community Project, for the 2023 Juneteenth Celebration.

The three-day event will mark the second annual three-day Juneteenth celebration in Flagstaff.

“We’re excited to once again celebrate Juneteenth Freedom Day with our Coconino County community,” said Khara House, a member of Flagstaff City Council who also chairs the county ADAC. “The NAACP noted that freedom is a thread and fight woven though this nation’s history. It’s an honor to both carry on that fight for freedom and celebrate the thread of connection we all share in the hope of enjoying the freedoms and liberties promised throughout our nation’s history.”

This week, House also introduced a measure within the council to officially recognize the Juneteenth holiday within Flagstaff.

On Tuesday, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to recognize and officially celebrate Juneteenth in the county.

A Juneteenth holiday was designated federally by the Biden administration in 2021.

“The commission of diversity awareness has been doing a lot of work on this in partnership with the Indigenous commission on the recommendation for Juneteenth as well as a recommendation for the official commemoration of Indigenous Peoples Day,” House told the city council.

The events in Flagstaff begin with a formal Juneteenth gala today at the DoubleTree by Hilton, located 1175 W. Route 66. Tickets for the gala are $50 and are available for purchase through Eventbrite.

On Saturday, a Juneteenth Community Celebration will be hosted at the South Beaver School at 506 S. Beaver St. and will feature live entertainment and informational tables, including the AZ Historical Society, County Diversity Councils and more.

The three-day celebration will conclude with a Juneteenth Gospel Concert on Sunday at Christ’s Church of Flagstaff on 3475 Soliere Ave.

Moreover, at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, the National Park Service is also hosting several Juneteenth-related events throughout June 19.

At 10 a.m. a Ranger Talk at Verkamp’s Visitor Center will explore the history and meaning of Juneteenth across the nation and at the canyon.

The program will be followed immediately by a 2.5-mile ranger-led Freedom Walk from the Historic Village to Grand Canyon Visitor Center. This walk is meant to symbolize the 2.5 years it took for the Emancipation Proclamation to reach Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865.

Then, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors and community members are invited to visit the Grand Canyon Visitor Center Plaza to learn more about Juneteenth and take in live music presented by the Aaron McCall Band.

Finally, at 3 p.m., the park is hosting a special presentation at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center by Margaret Hangan, Project Archaeologist for Tonto National Forest. Her program, “African American History and Migration to Northern Arizona,” will explore the mechanisms that brought people of African descent to the western United States, with an emphasis on the Grand Canyon region.

Juneteenth, celebrated annually on June 19, is the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery.