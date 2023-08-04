This past July was officially the hottest on record for Flagstaff, according to the National Weather Service.

The average temperature in Flagstaff throughout the month was 71.4 degrees Fahrenheit. That beats the previous high average July temperature of 70 degrees set in 2002.

The news comes as the region has also seen much less monsoon moisture than normal. The city had less than an inch of monsoon rain before the end of July; usually that number is 2.8 inches of rain by that point in the season.

The average high in Flagstaff for July was 88.9 degrees. Flagstaff nearly broke its record for the number of consecutive days in which the high was above 90 degrees. There were 10 days this July when the temperature reached 90 and above. The current record is 11 days, set in 1990.

Flagstaff was not the only place to break heat records in northern Arizona. The average July temperature broke records in Tusayan, Show Low, Winslow, at the Prescott Airport and at Navajo National Monument.

Meteorologists warned the list of broken heat records may grow as they take a closer look at temperature data collected throughout the past month.