Judge sets $2 million, cash-only bond in Sasha Krause murder case

Springer began his argument stating his client should have a bond set given the lack of the death penalty. He also felt the conditions of release could address the victim's concerns if the judge felt that was necessary. Barker argued that the evidence and crimes accused against Gooch proved he was a threat to the community. Barker asked the judge to set the bail amount at $2 million.

Despite the evidence against his client, Springer said Gooch is still presumed innocent until proven guilty under the law. Gooch’s attorney argued his client’s lack of criminal history and time spent growing up in a Mennonite community should work in his favor.

“I understand the views of the victim or victims in this case given the nature of the charges in the case that they would be against release,” Springer said. “I do think that he is certainly entitled to bail as a matter of law under the Arizona constitution.”

Brown-Nichols agreed that bond should be set in the case, and reviewed the several factors when setting the bond, including victim’s statements and the accused crimes.

“After the court weighed and considered all the facts placed on record, it does modify release conditions,” Brown-Nichols said. “The defendant shall not, and cannot, be released unless he posts a $2 million, cash-only bond.”