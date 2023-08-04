A Coconino County Superior Court judge allowed on Friday a referendum on zoning approval for a new Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) campus to proceed.

Last week, the regional healthcare organization known as Northern Arizona Healthcare had filed a request to remove the referendum from November’s ballot, claiming that voters were given incorrect information in the petition.

Flagstaff Community First (FCF) had circulated the petition throughout June after city council had approved the rezoning in its June 6 meeting. The group needed at least 2,607 signatures to place the item on November’s special election ballot, and in July a city review determined that the petition had received 4,754

In its response to Friday’s decision made by Judge Brent Harris, NAH said it planned to appeal “because voters deserve to understand the issue at hand is hospital construction, not retail and commercial business construction.”

“If NAH does not build a hospital and associated healthcare facilities on the site, nothing will be built on the site because the zoning ordinance strictly prohibits NAH from building retail and commercial development there," it added.

In a statement Friday, FCF said it was "pleased" with the decision, as "the court made it clear that the referendum petition clearly and accurately described the rezoning ordinance."

"This is a victory for democracy and Flagstaff voters," said FCF member Todd Matthews. "More than 5,000 Flagstaff voters signed our petition to put the rezoning decision on the ballot. I am very pleased that the court recognized that NAH's accusations were completely without merit. NAH should honor the clarity of the court's ruling."

Other than the appeal, the referendum has met all qualifications to appear on November’s ballot.

