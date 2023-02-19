Juan Jiron Jr. walked into the Coconino County Superior Courthouse earlier this month facing a dozen charges — eight counts of child molestation, three counts of sexual conduct with a minor and one count of indecent exposure.

Last Friday, he was found guilty on all 12 counts. Now, he could face a life sentence in prison.

The dozen charges spanned decades, with the earliest allegation of child molestation dating back to 1993. The first police report was filed by a family member of Jiron’s in 2007.

In September of 2018, Flagstaff Police Department Detective Lauren Nagler interviewed a 12-year-old girl who had lived with Jiron and come forward, saying Jiron had touched her inappropriately.

By the end of that month, Nagler had interviewed and identified four potential victims — including Jiron’s biological granddaughter.

Nagler testified that by the time the crimes were reported there was no physical, or touch, evidence to collect. Instead, the case relied heavily on victim testimony.

The first witness to take the stand in Jiron’s trial testified he had masturbated in front of her when she was younger than the age of 10. The victim said he had touched her inappropriately when she was as young as 6 years old.

The young women who came forward were present for much of the trial, either taking a seat at the witness stand or sitting behind the prosecuting attorney, Michael Tunink.

Jiron’s support system was present, too. He had lived in Doney Park for about 20 years, and belongs to a large family that’s been established in Flagstaff for decades.

He learned about Nagler’s investigation from his wife of more than 40 years while on a hunting trip. He willingly went into the Flagstaff Police Department to give a statement.

Video of Jiron’s conversation with Nagler was played at trial. In the clips, Jiron sits on a small red chair in a surveilled room with the detective. When she asked, ‘What is your understanding of why you are here?’ he replied that his granddaughters had probably pressed charges for molestation.

He went on to state that he was angry: “I love my grandkids and my grandkids love me,” he told Nagler. Jiron confirmed in the video that he was alone with his granddaughters from time to time, watching movies, but denied that he had ever touched them inappropriately or exposed himself to them.

After a trial that lasted more than week, Jiron was found guilty on all counts.

“The Coconino County Attorney’s Office thanks the jury for their service and the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office for their investigation. Each of the four victims in this case testified bravely at trial,” said Coconino County Attorney Bill Ring. “The defendant is now facing the rest of his life in prison and will no longer be a danger to the community.”

Jiron is scheduled for sentencing on March 10.