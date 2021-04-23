Journalist cycles length of Route 66 to collect varied COVID stories

“So here's the way some people are adjusting. Religion: God is protecting me. Or fatalism: the hair on my head is counted and the days of my life are counted, and when my time has come, that is what’s written. They don’t seem so crazy when you’re talking to them. If you’re in a town of 12 people, and you mention the 560,000 dead, they can’t put their heads around it. They think it’s overblown because they’re in a 12-person town with plains all around them just off the mesas. It’s not what they see with their own eyes.”

Comerford has seen a lot, as he anticipated. He said he came up with the idea after meeting with renown author Paul Salopek, currently embarked on an “Out of Eden” walk for National Geographic, in which he is retracing global migration on foot for 21,000 miles.

“We talked about slow journalism and how it will turn up stories you would not get if you were not taking your time,” Comerford said.

On the back of Comerford’s bicycle is a simple sign, stating, “Tell Me a Story.”

It gets a big response, he said, some having nothing to do with COVID.