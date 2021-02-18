José Luis Cruz named Northern Arizona University president finalist

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When the board takes action to approve the appointment and contract terms, Cruz will replace Rita Cheng, who has served as NAU’s president since 2014. Cheng announced in September she would not be seeking an extension of her contract, which expires in 2022.

“I am honored that the Arizona Board of Regents has selected me as the finalist for the position of president of Northern Arizona University,” Cruz said in a statement. “Rima and I are very much looking forward to joining the proud Lumberjack family, serving the Flagstaff community, and the peoples of the great state of Arizona. We truly believe a bold and boundless future is within reach.”

Prior to serving as vice chancellor, Cruz was the president of City University of New York’s Herbert H. Lehman College; provost of California State University, Fullerton; vice president of Higher Education Policy and Practice at the Education Trust in Washington, D.C.; and vice president of Student Affairs for the University of Puerto Rico system. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez and a doctorate from the Georgia Institute of Technology.