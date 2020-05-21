Jobs lost as NAU slashes budgets for fall semester due to coronavirus

Though O’Connor said the group had expected the program to look different in light of current economic hardships, the extent of the cuts was a shock.

“None of us could imagine a world where academics would look so bleak so quickly that we would have to take a core university program and cut it down to its wicks,” O’Connor said. “I think that surprised everyone.”

These reductions left only about three employees — who simultaneously hold leadership roles within the department — to support the GTAs to teach all incoming NAU students how to write at the university level. One of O’Connor’s primary concerns of the cuts was the ramifications for these teaching assistants, who are students themselves and often have no experience teaching. Without longtime instructors as mentors, she said it could lead to problems in the classroom and additional stress for these students.

“I see more of the benefits of having us there than the detriments of not having us there. I think what we did as instructors made the program an incredibly strong one. … Without that scaffolding, without that component where we have the people who are teaching the most at the bottom doing just that, I feel like we’re setting ourselves up for a crumble of everything above it,” O’Connor said.