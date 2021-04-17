Joanne Keene to leave Coconino County for position as Sedona deputy manager

Coconino County Deputy Manager Joanne Keene will be leaving the county in order to take the position of deputy city manager for the City of Sedona.

The news came from the City of Sedona Thursday. In a media release, Sedona officials said that after a national search, Keene was selected as the most qualified candidate.

“I am thrilled to be selected by City Manager Karen Osburn to join the City of Sedona team," Keene said in a statement. "Sedona is truly a special place and one of the most unique and beautiful communities in the world. I’m excited to bring my energy and experience to this exceptional organization and to begin working with the community."

Keene, who is expected to start at the new position in mid-May, has had a long career in northern Arizona working for local, state and federal government. She worked for Coconino County for eight years as the government relations director before joining Northern Arizona University for five years as an executive vice president and chief of staff.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It was just last year that Keene was brought back on by Coconino County as a deputy manager.

The news of Keene’s departure comes in the midst of a transition period for the county. In the last year, Coconino County has seen an exodus of top officials leave their positions.