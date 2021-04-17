 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joanne Keene to leave Coconino County for position as Sedona deputy manager
0 comments
alert top story

Joanne Keene to leave Coconino County for position as Sedona deputy manager

{{featured_button_text}}

Coconino County Deputy Manager Joanne Keene will be leaving the county in order to take the position of deputy city manager for the City of Sedona.

The news came from the City of Sedona Thursday. In a media release, Sedona officials said that after a national search, Keene was selected as the most qualified candidate.

“I am thrilled to be selected by City Manager Karen Osburn to join the City of Sedona team," Keene said in a statement. "Sedona is truly a special place and one of the most unique and beautiful communities in the world. I’m excited to bring my energy and experience to this exceptional organization and to begin working with the community."

Keene, who is expected to start at the new position in mid-May, has had a long career in northern Arizona working for local, state and federal government. She worked for Coconino County for eight years as the government relations director before joining Northern Arizona University for five years as an executive vice president and chief of staff.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It was just last year that Keene was brought back on by Coconino County as a deputy manager.

The news of Keene’s departure comes in the midst of a transition period for the county. In the last year, Coconino County has seen an exodus of top officials leave their positions.

In taking the deputy city manager position, Keene is filling a role that was up until recently held by Osburn. Osburn has worked for the City of Sedona for 12 years but has only held the manager position since March of this year after the previous manager, Justin Clifton, left for a position in California.

“Having spent the last 20-plus years in northern Arizona, [Keene] is already familiar with the region's challenges and opportunities, and is well suited to help lead the city in its day-to-day operations and to assist with many of our larger initiatives like transit and housing,” Osburn said in a statement. “Given the high caliber of candidates from across the nation, we are even more fortunate to have found the most qualified and impressive candidate in our own backyard.”

President Joe Biden signed an order on Friday limiting U.S. refugee admissions this year to the historically low 15,000 cap set under his predecessor Donald Trump, shelving a plan to raise it to 62,500 and drawing the ire of refugee advocates and some Democratic lawmakers. Colette Luke has more.
Joanne Keene

Coconino County Deputy Manager Joanne Keene is leaving for a position with the City of Sedona.

 Courtesy

Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Health officers warn of COVID-19 variant cases 'doubling' every two weeks in Washington

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)