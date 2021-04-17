Joanne Keene to leave Coconino County for position as Sedona deputy manager

Coconino County Deputy Manager Joanne Keene will be leaving the county in order to take the position of deputy city manager for the City of Sedona.
The news came from the City of Sedona Thursday. In a media release, Sedona officials said that after a national search, Keene was selected as the most qualified candidate.
“I am thrilled to be selected by City Manager Karen Osburn to join the City of Sedona team," Keene said in a statement. "Sedona is truly a special place and one of the most unique and beautiful communities in the world. I’m excited to bring my energy and experience to this exceptional organization and to begin working with the community."
Keene, who is expected to start at the new position in mid-May, has had a long career in northern Arizona working for local, state and federal government. She worked for Coconino County for eight years as the government relations director before joining Northern Arizona University for five years as an executive vice president and chief of staff.
It was just last year that Keene was brought back on by Coconino County as a deputy manager.
The news of Keene’s departure comes in the midst of a transition period for the county. In the last year, Coconino County has seen an exodus of top officials leave their positions.
In taking the deputy city manager position, Keene is filling a role that was up until recently held by Osburn. Osburn has worked for the City of Sedona for 12 years but has only held the manager position since March of this year after the previous manager, Justin Clifton, left for a position in California.
“Having spent the last 20-plus years in northern Arizona, [Keene] is already familiar with the region's challenges and opportunities, and is well suited to help lead the city in its day-to-day operations and to assist with many of our larger initiatives like transit and housing,” Osburn said in a statement. “Given the high caliber of candidates from across the nation, we are even more fortunate to have found the most qualified and impressive candidate in our own backyard.”
Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund.