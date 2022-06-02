JLL Income Property Trust acquires Flagstaff Medical Center

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Income Property Trust announced May 25 that it had acquired Flagstaff Medical Center for $17.2 million.
FMC is fully leased to a Northern Arizona healthcare provider, which has signed a 15-year lease. A press release lists the center as a single-story, 26,400 sq ft property that includes a surgery and imaging center and a full diagnostic suite.
JLL is “an institutionally managed daily NAV REIT” with about $6.5 billion in portfolio assets.
“FMC fits squarely within our thesis of investing in well-located state of the art medical office buildings with excellent tenants that have long-term commitments to the property through their buildouts and leases,” JLL president and CEO Allan Swaringen said in the release. “The shift towards outpatient, standalone surgery centers as an alternative to traditional hospital settings, combined with the continued aging of our population positions healthcare-oriented real estate as an attractive addition to our stable value, income-oriented portfolio.”