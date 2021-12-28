Jim Babbitt selected for Platt Cline Humanitarian of the Year Award

Local historian and author Jim Babbitt has been selected to receive the Platt Cline Humanitarian Award in 2021, in recognition of his contributions to the Flagstaff community. His appreciation for the area could be seen through his participation in restoration work and his sharing of both his family's and Flagstaff’s history.

Babbitt’s wife, Helene Babbitt, said the award was fitting, as Jim Babbitt had a longtime fascination with history, joining various organizations and writing several books and articles on the subject.

“It’s really appropriate for him to get the Platt Cline award because Platt Cline was the historian for Flagstaff,” she said.

Helene described her husband as “a lovable luddite,” wearing rimless glasses, using a fountain pen almost exclusively and driving a 1986 Ford 150 for 25 years until it wouldn’t work anymore. He even shaved using an old-fashioned cup and brush, she said.

Jim was from Flagstaff and had a deep family history in the area, which Helene said was probably what first sparked his love of history. She also said he loved the city, though not so much its growth.

“Really what he wanted was for people, when [Flagstaff] grew, to remember what we were historically and to grow accordingly,” she said, referencing the “Don’t PHX FLG” bumper stickers that he created and can still be found around town.

She said Flagstaff was much smaller when Jim was born in 1948 -- Helene’s mother-in-law told her of wooden sidewalks the city had at the time and the family’s wood-burning stove.

The two of them met in California, where Helene grew up and Jim lived for a short time after graduating from Stanford University (six or seven years, Helene said). He began his studies in art history and anthropology at Notre Dame, and transferred partway through.

Mutual friends introduced the pair one May and, after what Helene referred to as a “whirlwind,” the two married that September. Helene said what drew her to Jim was that he was a “real steady, lovable person.” They had been married 48 years when he died in November.

Jim’s first job was in San Francisco, working as an archivist and art curator for the Bank of America. Helene said in addition to arranging exhibits, Jim would put on a monthly art show in the lobby.

The pair moved back to Flagstaff in 1979, so that Jim could work for the Babbitt family business. He held a number of positions there over the years, from personnel director to running the trading posts and eventually became vice president, according to Helene.

Babbitt’s has a long partnership with Pendleton Woolen Mills, as one of their original customers. Jim purchased the distribution of Pendleton’s in Arizona from his family in 1999, Helene said, which their son, Charlie Babbitt, now runs. He lives in Flagstaff with his wife and four daughters.

Jim designed a special edition of Pendleton blankets to commemorate Babbitt’s 100th anniversary. These were based on the traditional Navajo storm pattern and came in a number of colors and designs.

“Through the years, he made limited editions in five different color ways and designs. Because they have certain elements, you can always recognize this is a storm pattern,” Helene said.

Jim later worked with a local graphic artist to create the Shared Spirits design, which was featured in the Daily Sun in 2009 and is still part of the Pendleton catalogue.

His restoration work has also been featured by the company, with a Babbitt Brothers wagon he restored displayed in one of Pendleton’s Oregon stores after years of use in the Flagstaff Christmas Parade.

The wagon was driven at Pendleton’s rodeo to celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary and was featured in its annual non-motorized parade, with Jim in the passenger seat.

Their move to Flagstaff was also around the time Jim started writing, Helene said.

“Moving back here, being around family, friends, got [him] more involved in history,” she said. “...His own family was very interesting to him, Flagstaff, that history.”

Among his publications were three books (including 2009’s "Flagstaff" with John G. DeGraff), a guide to the Grand Canyon’s Bass Trail and at least eight articles in places such as the Arizona Journal of History and Plateau Magazine. He also “loved writing letters to the editor,” Helene said, which can be seen in the seven published by the Daily Sun since June 2020 alone.

Jim also served on the board of several history-focused organizations throughout his time in Flagstaff -- most recently the Grand Canyon Trust and the Wilderness Land Trust. Before then, he had been involved in the Arizona Historical Society, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Friends of Flagstaff’s Future, the Museum of Northern Arizona and the Flagstaff branch of the Coconino County Library.

Helene described Jim as having a passion for historical preservation that he brought into his work and his writing. Even his hobbies included history -- he collected old printing presses (Helene said she’s still counting them, but he had at least 10 “stashed away”) and liked to photograph the sites of historic photos, placing the images side-by-side.

“He loved old stuff and would restore stuff,'' Helene said of her husband.

Jim restored furniture, and as part of his work with the family company, a trading post at Tuba City in the octagonal shape of a traditional hogan. He also built a modern trading post near the one in Red Lake and led a 1985 project to erect a flagpole next to Frances Short Pond, one possible site of the original for which the city is named.

More recently, he and some partners had been restoring other downtown buildings they bought on the south side of Aspen Street.

The Red Lake trading post is “now old, but he was responsible for trying to upgrade things,” Helene said. “He was a steward of those things.”

In the 1990s, Jim was also involved in the restoration of Heritage Square and the Babbitt’s building next door.

“The whole block was Babbitt’s and it had been modernized with aluminum siding and a big sign,” Helene said. “...[When] Babbitt’s went out of business, sold the block….somehow there was a big, open pit, so all of Heritage Square was a big, open pit.”

Jim was also involved in the restoration of the Babbitt’s building, which was done in stages with the Babbitt Brothers' Trust.

“He got that restored and it looks like old-fashioned Flagstaff in the 80s and 90s,'' Helene said. “...[There’s] a big pressed metal cornice thats painted white and he figured out where the original was made, he got a replica made [and] put that up at one point in the process.”

His influence on Heritage Square can be seen in the “little flourishes,” she said.

“Those benches that are so cute and they have train wheels for legs, he had seen them somewhere and thought they were perfect for Flagstaff, that sort of thing. ...He was very sentimental about downtown,” she said.

This can also be seen in a project he had begun recently, writing longhand on a steno pad about the house his father had been born in.

Its Queen Anne Revival architecture "stood in stark contrast to the much more modest, mostly wood and shingle homes prevalent in Flagstaff at the turn of the century," he wrote. "The mansion was destroyed by fire and was demolished...and has been the site of Theatrikos and the Doris White Playhouse for nearly 50 years."

A few other of Jim's hobbies, Helene said, were playing the banjo, making sourdough bread and teaching others his recipe.

Jim was also known to care about conservation, with his love for hiking taking him on many trips in the Grand Canyon.

He was a fan of Teddy Roosevelt and told his brother (Bruce Babbitt, who was then Secretary of the Interior) that no place in the Grand Canyon was named for the former president. This is the origin of the North Rim’s Roosevelt Point, according to Helene.

Over the last 20 years, Helene said, a lot of the walking they did was on vacation, visiting places across the world. He especially loved Switzerland, she said.

“It just was the nicest way to vacation, going on these hiking trips,” she said. “...He loved to walk through a country rather than go to the cities."

