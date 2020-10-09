Jay Lively 1st city recreation facility set to reopen partially in Flagstaff

What Sayers, who also sits on the city reentry team, and staff and the city learn from the partial reopening of the ice rink can be applied to the possible reopening of the other facilities. In addition to the ice rink and the Aquaplex, the rec department overlooks the Hal Jensen Recreation Center, Joe C. Montoya Community and Senior Center, and Siler Homes Activity Center -- which remain closed at this time.

“We will have lessons learned from opening the ice rink," Sayers said.

There will be three to four staff members working at Jay Lively at a time.

Before the city council gave the OK for the ice rink to reopen, Sayers had been working on hiring back staff who had been furloughed and training them for safety protocols. She said bringing back staff went well and that many of them moved on after finding other jobs.

“It’s a good thing; a lot of them got full-time jobs during our closure," she said.

Sayers said it was one of the toughest parts of her job since COVID-19 began forcing changes to daily lives back in March.