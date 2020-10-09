Jay Lively 1st city recreation facility set to reopen partially in Flagstaff

Flagstaff Parks and Recreation has been working hard to reopen its facilities scattered across the city to some degree ever since the pandemic forced doors shut, with Jay Lively Activity Center the first to get the OK.
Under the direction of Flagstaff City Council, parks and recreation staff got the thumbs up Tuesday to allow four different user groups -- Flagstaff Avalanche High School Hockey, Flagstaff Figure Skating Club, Flagstaff Youth Hockey Association and Just for Fun Hockey Club -- to begin using the venue again. The reopening date is set for Monday at noon.
During the first tier of reopening, the ice arena will not be open to the general public.
“At least not at the beginning," Flagstaff Parks and Recreation Director Rebecca Sayers said Friday, adding that the ice rink was a great place to start as they look to reopen other facilities connected to the department, such as the Flagstaff Aquaplex.
The groups permitted to use the ice rink will be required to follow return-to-ice guidelines, including temperature checks and a limit of 20 participants at a time.
“The ice rink has more opportunity just by the nature of the activities there for physical distancing, and we can really control in an easier way the number of people coming in, the groups coming in," Sayers said.
What Sayers, who also sits on the city reentry team, and staff and the city learn from the partial reopening of the ice rink can be applied to the possible reopening of the other facilities. In addition to the ice rink and the Aquaplex, the rec department overlooks the Hal Jensen Recreation Center, Joe C. Montoya Community and Senior Center, and Siler Homes Activity Center -- which remain closed at this time.
“We will have lessons learned from opening the ice rink," Sayers said.
There will be three to four staff members working at Jay Lively at a time.
Before the city council gave the OK for the ice rink to reopen, Sayers had been working on hiring back staff who had been furloughed and training them for safety protocols. She said bringing back staff went well and that many of them moved on after finding other jobs.
“It’s a good thing; a lot of them got full-time jobs during our closure," she said.
Sayers said it was one of the toughest parts of her job since COVID-19 began forcing changes to daily lives back in March.
In August, the city moved into phase three of its reentry plan, giving a starting point to the rec department and the reentry team for what a possible reopening could look like. At first, the early parts of October looked like the time to begin reopening some facilities, but a spike in cases in September put the brakes on the plan for a while.
Meanwhile, with memberships on hold and facilities unable to monetize fully, the department took a hit financially.
“There is definitely revenue loss, because we are not renting our facilities now," Sayers said a few weeks ago.
Sayers and the rec department tried to utilize the downtime as much as possible. She said they got a “good bit of maintenance” done at the Aquaplex since doors were closed, in addition to getting some minor repairs done at the other facilities such as deep cleanings and painting.
Now, Sayers and others are working on opening the other facilities, especially once Council gives them direction to do so. For instance, staff is placing safe-distancing stickers on the floor at the Aquaplex, and posting safety and guideline signs throughout the building.
Sayers said only parts of the Aquaplex will be available -- the gym and fitness areas -- once the OK is given to make it available for use. She said the pool is part of a different tier of the overall reopening plans.
Staff is also keeping track of how the school district is handling its reopening phases before considering opening the doors to Hal Jensen, which mostly is for Flagstaff's youth.
If schools begin to reopen, for instance, Sayers said the rec department will work with the district to offer after-school options.
They are also considering opening the fitness and gym facilities in the near future at Siler Homes. But the Joe C. Montoya location has its own set of concerns surrounding it.
“Just by the nature of the population that center serves," Sayers said, "it would probably be the last that we’ll open.”
She said, however, that opening the fitness center and gym at Joe C. Montoya is under consideration.
While these facilities have been closed, Sayers and staff have worked to provide to the community.
“We have done a lot of alternative programming on our Facebook page," Sayers said. "We created a YouTube channel, and we understand that not everyone has digital access, but we did do a lot of that to keep our patrons engaged and keep our kids engaged.”
She's happy to be more engaged now than in the last seven months.
“We are excited to be getting back to what we do. This is parks and rec, this is what we do, so we are excited to be welcoming parts of our community back to our centers," Sayers said.
