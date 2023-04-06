Two young male javelina are wreaking havoc in Flagstaff, and local Game and Fish officials are working toward their capture.

The pair are part of a herd of peccary that has been established near the Continental Country Club area for some time. For the most part, the javelina have kept to themselves.

Until now.

Susan Elowson, who lives in Country Club, adopted a 3-year-old golden retriever named Winston and had started a routine of walking her new dog regularly.

It was after 9 p.m. on a recent night when Susan filled two mugs of coffee and set out with her 20-year-old daughter, Clarisse, to walk Winston. The streets were dark, and the two didn’t plan to be out long. Just as they were rounding a corner, a block away from home, Susan heard tiny footsteps.

“I just heard something coming at me at a very fast pace. I didn’t know if it was a person or an animal. I turned around with a flashlight, I shined it in their eyes,” Susan said.

She spotted a pair of javelina and immediately yelled to alert her daughter, who was holding Winston’s leash.

“They do have very beady little eyes," she said, "and they were coming full force at me.”

The animals displayed no fear. Instead, they charged straight at the two women and their dog — who, for his part, seemed to be quite unaware of the source of commotion.

To say Susan was startled would put it mildly.

“They were really fast. At one point I was afraid they were going to bite the back of my leg. It was terrifying,” she recalled.

Clarisse said she ran for a streetlight, hoping the light alone would deter the animals. Instead, they followed, running less than 5 feet behind Susan.

“By instinct, I stopped, I shouted, I threw my arms up. I was trying to make a big scene to see if they would turn and run,” Susan said.

Her instincts were right on target, according to Larry Phoenix, the Flagstaff regional supervisor for Game and Fish.

“Our endgame is to try and educate the public to haze the deer. Haze the elk. Haze the javelinas. Throw sticks at them, rocks at them, make noise,” Phoenix said, adding that being intimidating toward animals, like javelina, can prevent dangerous human-wildlife interactions.

The two peccaries in question have grown more aggressive over time, according to Phoenix, and they’ve gotten very comfortable in their digs near the golf course.

“In fact, we’ve been watching these javelina, trying to capture these javelina, for the past three months,” Phoenix said. “They don’t belong in the neighborhood, but that’s an easy place to live.”

It’s likely that the animals were behaving aggressively toward the Elowsons' dog, perceiving him as a threat.

“We were standing in the streetlight, hoping that would scare them away, but they stood there and stared at us for a good three-second interval. Just like creepy little eyes, and then started charging us again,” Clarisse said.

She ran to knock on a neighbor’s door for help, before realizing that most of the houses on that street were vacation homes.

The two started running again -- much to Winston’s delight -- as they failed to lose the javelina. Susan jumped onto a snowbank, fearing that the javelina would manage to reach her legs and bite her. They passed Susan, and continued their persistent pursuit of Clarisse and Winston.

“I ran literally as fast as I could, ” Clarisse recalled. "You only run that fast when something’s chasing you. I ran all the way to our front door. I was looking back to see if Mom was coming. I didn’t see her. All I saw was the javelina. ... I knew it was going for the dog because they would come in and curve that way instead of coming toward me. I could outrun them, but only just. I got up to the front door, opened it and slammed it as fast as I could. I turned around and saw the javelina had literally made it into the front yard, all the way just a couple feet from our porch.”

Susan eventually made it safely inside as well, but she was immediately concerned for the safety of herself and her neighbors.

“They were definitely out for blood. They were very aggressive,” Susan said. “I put a post on Facebook for the neighbors. I put a post on Nextdoor, mainly to just alert people."

She added: "We came from Phoenix. We’ve lived with javelinas there, we’ve lived with javelinas up here. This was different. It was dangerous.”

She called both the Flagstaff Police Department and Game and Fish Department to report what she’d seen. An officer with Game and Fish offered a clue about the behavior, indicating why they believe the javelina have gotten so comfortable and no longer appear to fear human contact.

“They should outright fear humans just like they should fear mountain lions,” Phoenix said. “The biggest thing is they lose their fear of humans. They relate humans to food because humans are providing food. Some people are actually physically feeding them while they’re there.”

Hand-fed javelina have been reported to bite people in the past, and typically become more aggressive over time, Phoenix said. This particular herd of javelina has not caused injuries or bitten anyone in the Continental Country Club area, at least not yet.

“A javelina will defend itself, its young, and the herd itself. They’re not an animal that just chases people up the street. If you corner them, if you have a dog, they will fear that dog and defend themselves,” Phoenix said. “The two males are getting a little bit too aggressive. That’s tied to people feeding the wildlife. It’s against the law, but people do it.”

Phoenix said that in the past when people saw a wild animal, they would often know to haze them -- making noise and attempting to scare them into fleeing. That’s no longer the case, and as a result, Game and Fish is looking for alternatives to get the javelina out of the neighborhood.

“Because that’s not a common practice like it used to be, we’ll be putting out a large box trap that we’ll bait and hopefully capture the javelina. If we have to, we’ll tranquilize them with a dart gun to move them out of Flagstaff,” Phoenix said.

Javelina aren’t native to northern Arizona, but have slowly moved into the area.

“Their historical range is southern Arizona. They’ve moved up into higher desert elevations. In the last 15-20 years they’ve moved up into Flagstaff and all the way up to the Grand Canyon,” Phoenix said.

If the animals are successfully captured, they’ll be relocated to somewhere south of Flagstaff where they’re in their more natural habitat and unlikely to migrate back into neighborhoods.

Phoenix said the public’s help could be the key to the animals' capture. By calling the Game and Fish dispatch line to share the animals’ present location, a neighbor could help the animals be relocated safely.

Phoenix said he understands why people might not want to see the javelina go.

“We want people to realize they can love wildlife to death — literally. By feeding wildlife or providing water in the summer, or encouraging them into their yard, wildlife finds an easy life in town. They’ve got cover, food, shelter. They start becoming too used to humans and causing problems," Phoenix said. "If the public would not feed or attract wildlife, that would be the best."