Jail officials ID inmate who died by apparent suicide

Officials identified the inmate who died of an apparent suicide Monday in the Coconino Detention Facility as 49-year-old Christopher Kelly.

Kelly, who was from Page, was taken into custody on two failure to appear warrants on Feb. 10, according to a Thursday update from the Coconino County Sheriff's Office. He was booked into the Page holding facility and transferred to the Flagstaff facility Saturday. He was being held on two $500 bonds out of the Flagstaff and Page justice courts.

Detention officers found Kelly unresponsive in his cell around 8 p.m. Monday during a security and welfare check, authorities said. Jail staff called for assistance and began CPR until Flagstaff Fire Department paramedics arrived, but Kelly was ultimately declared dead.

Jail officials said Kelly was alone in the cell at the time and was not on suicide watch. Foul play was not suspected.

His death remains under investigation by CCSO's Criminal Investigations Division in consultation with the Coconino County Medical Examiner Thursday.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.