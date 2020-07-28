Jail lobby to reopen in early August; COVID-19 suspension on visitation continues

Figueroa said the jail has had only one inmate who needed emergency medical care for COVID-19 positive respiratory issues and low oxygen saturation levels. That inmate was eventually medically cleared to return to the jail.

People entering the lobby or jail will be screened for COVID-19 signs and symptoms and have a temperature taken. If a fever of 100 degrees or higher is detected and or the individual shows or discloses signs and symptoms or admits to having close contact or being positive with COVID-19, the individual will be refused entrance into the secure side of the jail and not be fingerprinted or photographed. If allowed in, the individual will be required to wear a mask except for being photographed.

Staff is also required to wear a mask during their shift, unless workers are in an area where they are able to remain more than 6 feet away from another person or when wearing a mask may hinder an officer during an emergency situation.

The jail is continuing its 14 day quarantine for all new inmates booked into the facility that began on June 23, despite the fact that their daily population continues to increase. The jail will continue to monitor population levels that currently fluctuate between 280 and 300, and may consider reducing or removing the 14-day quarantine if the inmate population gets too high.