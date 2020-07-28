Jail lobby to reopen in early August; COVID-19 suspension on visitation continues

The Coconino County jail system plans to reopen its lobbies, with restrictions to allow for social distancing, in Flagstaff and Page on Aug. 3 to normal business hours.
The jail will be accepting individuals who are ordered by the court to be photographed and fingerprinted, but will limit the amount of people allowed in the lobby. The jail will also increase cleaning and disinfecting of the jail lobby surfaces and restrooms. A jail press release stated it will continue to follow local, state and federal health department guidelines for jails and correctional facilities.
However, the jail plans to continue its suspension on all professional, family and inmate programming visits in person. The jail asked families to continue to use video visits, and professional visits can continue to use video or glass visitation booths, according to Matt Figueroa, Coconino County Jail Commander.
As of July 23, 2020, the Coconino County jail in Flagstaff has 7-confirmed COVID-19 positive inmates and there are currently no staff members COVID-19 positive. There are no confirmed COVID-19 positive inmates or staff currently in the jail in Page.
To date, the jail has tested 205 detention staff members and 197 inmates. The jail has had 59 inmates and 13 detention staff members confirmed positive for the virus. All staff have returned to work and had little to no symptoms or significant health related issues while recovering from the virus.
Figueroa said the jail has had only one inmate who needed emergency medical care for COVID-19 positive respiratory issues and low oxygen saturation levels. That inmate was eventually medically cleared to return to the jail.
People entering the lobby or jail will be screened for COVID-19 signs and symptoms and have a temperature taken. If a fever of 100 degrees or higher is detected and or the individual shows or discloses signs and symptoms or admits to having close contact or being positive with COVID-19, the individual will be refused entrance into the secure side of the jail and not be fingerprinted or photographed. If allowed in, the individual will be required to wear a mask except for being photographed.
Staff is also required to wear a mask during their shift, unless workers are in an area where they are able to remain more than 6 feet away from another person or when wearing a mask may hinder an officer during an emergency situation.
The jail is continuing its 14 day quarantine for all new inmates booked into the facility that began on June 23, despite the fact that their daily population continues to increase. The jail will continue to monitor population levels that currently fluctuate between 280 and 300, and may consider reducing or removing the 14-day quarantine if the inmate population gets too high.
“The quarantine has been vital in mitigating the virus from spreading in our general population housing units. However, we have had cases where an inmate has developed signs and symptoms either right at the 14-day mark or even after when moved into general population and then tested with positive results. Because of this, On June 23rd, we began testing all inmates at the end of the quarantine,” Figueroa wrote in his release.
The jail will revisit its restrictions monthly.
