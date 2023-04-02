For most of the year, Flagstaff’s Rio de Flag is not a river as much as it is a dry wash.

With no water to draw attention to it, it’s easy to lose track of the drainage — to see it pop up in a neighborhood, duck into a downtown culvert and reappear along an urban trail in disjointed segments of undeveloped channel. For most of the year, when the Rio runs dry, it’s easy to forget Flagstaff’s primary waterway.

But when the water comes, the Rio de Flag cannot be ignored.

In this recent season of substantial snowmelt, the Rio has swollen to seldom seen depths, swallowed roads and refreshed awareness that the unassuming waterway also represents a substantial flood risk. Last monsoon season, it was the Rio de Flag that conveyed floodwaters from the Pipeline Fire scar through town.

The Rio’s flood risk is so real that the City of Flagstaff and the Army Corps of Engineers have been collaborating for more than two decades on a $122 million project designed to increase the Rio’s capacity and lift large sections of downtown Flagstaff out of the floodplain. This massive infrastructure project could be breaking ground as early as this spring.

In the interest of better understanding the Rio de Flag, the Arizona Daily Sun sat down with Rick Miller, former president of the Friends of the Rio de Flag (FoRio) to discuss the history and future Flagstaff’s temperamental waterway.

The history of the Rio de Flag

First things first: “Rio” is a misnomer.

“We haven't got a river,” Miller said. “We got a dry ditch most of the time that occasionally runs water.”

But don’t mistake the ephemeral for insignificant. In Miller’s perspective, the course run by the Rio de Flag “ties the town together,” as much as it ties current-day Flagstaff to its ancient origins.

The headwaters of the Rio can be found in the San Francisco Peaks, near Leroux Springs. Directly downstream from these springs, the Rio is perennial for a short time, before turning into ephemeral wash again as it traverses down through Fort Valley, eventually making its way into Flagstaff’s Cheshire neighborhood. There, it continues southeast, roughly following the path of Highway 180 past the Museum of Northern Arizona through Coconino Estates and into Frances Short Pond.

From there it winds a course through downtown Flagstaff, crosses the railroad, runs through the Southside and into Sinclair was before reaching a wetland just south of Interstate 40. Then, the Rio continues south and east through the Forestdale area, turning north near Rain Valley Road and crossing Herold Ranch Road before heading into Foxglenn Park and the Continental Country Club neighborhood. After that, it makes a quick hairpin near the Bottomless Pit, resumes a northerly course across Interstate 40 (again), and into Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve.

Heading north past Townsend Winona Road, the Rio then runs into Doney Park, east across the high desert and eventually joins the San Francisco Wash, Canyon Diablo, and the Little Colorado River — its last stop before joining the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon.

Should any drop of water endeavor to run from Arizona’s highest point to its lowest, the first leg of its journey would follow the Rio de Flag.

Over the length of this meandering course are sites of indisputable cultural significance. Leroux Springs was named for Antoine Leroux, who guided European explorers through northern Arizona in the 1850. Petroglyphs from the Sinagua people — who lived in the area from about 600 to 1,400 A.D. — can be found pecked among stone walls on the banks of the Rio. Nowhere is this more evident than in Picture Canyon, but according to Miller, petroglyphs can be found near the Museum of Northern Arizona as well.

According to research compiled in the FoRio 2022 Watershed Plan, “Potsherds found in the Fort Valley area indicate that the Sinagua used the Rio de Flag and associated headwater springs at least seasonally and possibly over a long period.”

“It’s just really neat that all these things are aligned with the Rio,” Miller said.

In more recent history, the Rio has also been re-aligned. When European settlers began building the town of Flagstaff in the 1880s, they did so directly in the Rio’s floodplain, likely not realizing the great potential of what must have appeared as an unassuming dry wash. They soon learned. At some point in the 1890s, the Rio was diverted from its original course to run through hand-dug channels in Flagstaff’s Southside, where it still runs today. The exact actors and reason for this diversion are not clear in the historical records.

“There are several rumors,” Miller said. “One rumor was that the sawmill sent a crew out because they were getting flooding in their yard. Another rumor was that the county sent a crew out. The third one was that developer sent a crew out to move it. But somebody sent a crew out to move the Rio, and once they did, this part of town [the Southside] started flooding.”

The future of the Rio

The aforementioned problematic realignment has been a focus of the Rio de Flag Project, which will aim to restore the Rio’s original path — “except they’re going to put it in a big box and put it underground,” Miller said.

The Rio de Flag project will help undo a historic injustice, said city councilmember and executive director of the Southside Community Association Deborah Harris in a series of interviews collected by the city about the project.

“Historically, African Americans, Hispanics, Native American people all lived on this side of town,” Harris said. “So people look at it as not being as valuable as other parts of the town. We diverted the Rio, and we put it through an area where people’s voices were not as loud."

The historic re-routing of the Rio through the Southside created a current condition where “people have to have flood insurance,” Harris said. “And it means that they can’t improve their property, they can’t access that equity.”

“We’ve been fighting to get the Rio put back so that it would not flood the Southside,” she added.

While the importance of this mission is indisputable to Miller, he is not excited about routing the Rio underground through concrete culverts. As a wildlife biologist, he’d rather see water — rare as it may be — remain on the surface where it can nourish plant and animal life. Doing so will “increase the wildlife diversity here, will increase the plant diversity, will give the people Flagstaff something to be proud of,” Miller said.

He also believes that people in Flagstaff will benefit from an accessible, above-ground Rio.

“Water is essential for people,” Miller said. “In addition to the physical needs, I think there's a psychological need — we really like to be around flowing water.”

Seeing the Rio flow in its current state is a hopeful sight for Miller. The moving water shows a momentum that he hopes will carry into a plan for the Rio that comingles flood protection with public access, wildlife restoration, and celebration of Flagstaff’s unique waterway.

“It makes me feel like there's a chance,” Miller said. “Just one more thing to tie together.”

For more information on the Rio de Flag Project, visit www.flagstaff.az.gov/4189/Rio-De-Flag-Flood-Control-Project.