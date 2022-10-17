It’s official: In-N-Out Burger is finally coming to Flagstaff

After years of broiling rumor and speculation, it’s now confirmed that In-N-Out Burger will be opening a restaurant in Flagstaff.

Local desire for an In-N-Out Burger has been so inflamed over the years that a Flagstaff prankster once created a fervid stir by placing fake "In-N-Out Coming Soon" signs on an empty lot in 2011. At the time, representatives from In-N-Out responded that there were no plans for a Flagstaff restaurant "yet."

But as of Monday, the Coconino County Recorder’s Office posted a lease agreement between In-N-Out Burgers and Diversified Partners LLC, which confirms the intention of constructing restaurant at 1840 S. Milton Road.

The popular, billion dollar burger chain opened its first restaurant in 1948 and currently has 358 locations throughout the nation, with more than 30 in Arizona.

Plans to open an In-N-Out in Flagstaff have been in the works “for years” reported Jack Fitchett, business attraction manager for the City of Flagstaff.

“From a city perspective, we’ve been ready to rock and roll for some time,” he said.

The major hold-up apparently revolved around “traffic mitigation issues” related to turning opportunities and a median near the proposed business site on Milton Road. Because this roadway is also technically a state highway, these issues had to be resolved at the state level with the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) before construction plans were finalized.

While ADOT did not respond to inquiries about the project, Fitchett relayed that ADOT “was looking to or had approved” the proposed changes to Milton last week, meaning that “things should start to roll here pretty quickly.”

That could mean groundbreaking on construction as early as this week, Fitchett said, though he was unable to confirm this with certainty. Neither In-N-Out nor Diversified Partners responded to more detailed inquiries about the construction timeline.

Aside from food, In-N-Out Burger joints are also known for providing decent jobs that include above-average wages and benefits. Elsewhere in Arizona, In-N-Out burgers hire at a starting wage of $16 an hour. Flagstaff’s minimum wage will be $16.80 an hour as of January 2023 -- about $3 above the state minimum -- and it remains to be seen whether In-N-Out will hire for the Flagstaff location at or above the local minimum wage. Job applications for the Milton restaurant are not yet available on In-N-Out’s website.

This story may be updated as more details become available.