Over a 125 miles of stormwater channels and ditches, 60 miles of underground stormpipe, and 15 catch basins and drainage facilities — this is a rough accounting of the City of Flagstaff’s stormwater infrastructure and all of it is maintained by just two full-time employees.

Enter Paul Wolf and David Landavazo. The two operators have known each other for over 40 years — Wolf was Landavazo’s Pop Warner football coach — but now they are the two-man team responsible for servicing the entirety of Flagstaff’s stormwater infrastructure. Wolf gave up coaching when he took the job in the stormwater department as it was too demanding to pursue both.

To him, the nearly 200 miles of infrastructure they must maintain in good working order feels more like 6 million miles.

“It’s just never-ending,” Wolf said.

Flagstaff’s stormwater infrastructure has become a central focus of residents and city leadership in recent years. Multiple wildfires have created new flood corridors into the city, channeling monsoon rains and mountainside sediment into the city’s stormwater system, resulting in overload, residential flooding, and an increased need for maintenance and new infrastructure. The impact has been severe enough that city officials have declared the current stormwater budget as “unsustainable” and are evaluating an increase in public taxes to expand it.

Part of the expansion would include adding more full-time operators like Wolf and Landavazo.

But until then it’s just these two against the storms.

Wolf came into the position about two years ago and Landavazo followed six months later. Until that point, the stormwater system had been somewhat “neglected,” Wolf said, as there were previously no full-time operators and the duties of maintaining the system were dispersed among others in the city streets department.

“They were taking care of potholes and streets and sidewalks, and they were short-handed,” Wolf said. “Just like everybody, just like we are, those guys did the best they could do.”

Wolf added that it wasn’t until the post-fire flooding of 2021 that the buildup of sediment and debris necessitated intensive maintenance of the stormwater system. Under normal circumstances, the system “cleans itself,” he said.

But with post-fire flooding, it’s a different story.

On Monday morning the two-man crew was servicing a stormpipe in Flagstaff’s Sunnyside — a neighborhood that got hit hard by the 2021 flooding. They had with them a massive combo truck equipped with high-pressure hose and vacuum. With this truck, they jetted water from a 1,500 gallon tank into a storm pip while suctioning debris into a 15 cubic yard holding tank.

The holding tank will fill up in half an hour, Wolf said, while the water usually lasts them closer to an hour and a half.

“Fifteen-hundred gallons of water goes quick,” Landavazo said.

When the holding tank fills up, they have to take the truck back and empty it in a city lot where the sediment debris can dry before being trucked to Cinder Lake Landfill. The process means that their average day of cleaning out stormpipes consists of several trips back and forth as they fill and dump the truck’s holding tank. It’s slow-going labor.

The area they worked on Monday consisted of 42-inch stormpipe that Wolf said “was packed from top to bottom” with debris.

“From that outlet right there to this manhole is probably about 200 feet,” he said, gesturing to a channel around the corner. “Between that line and this one, we probably spent two months.”

“It just takes time,” Wolf added. “It’s just the two of us.”

From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, Wolf and Landavazo are tasked with servicing a backlog of stormwater infrastructure in need of preventative maintenance. But this is not the limit of their duties. Every six weeks, each spends a week “on call” to respond to emergencies in the sewer department.

“I was on call this weekend,” Wolf said. “I was taking my granddaughter to a movie and they called me up — a sewer manhole overflowing in Lake Mary road out there — so I had to drop her off at the movie and go take care of that.”

“It's never-ending,” he said again with emphasis.

As a two-man team, when stormwater emergencies arise in the city, it means that some things simply go undone.

That was the case last summer, when severe post-fire flooding overtopped Highway 180. At the same time, the neighborhood of University Heights was also experiencing flooding.

“We couldn't get over to take care of that stuff, because we're stuck out [on Highway 180]” Wolf said. “Like I said, there's just two of us.”

During the same flood events, while trying to dig a channel in the Cheshire neighborhood, Wolf and Landavazo said they found themselves outnumbered by their own equipment, even when assisted by personnel from other city departments.

“We took a dozer out there. We had a big excavator. We had a loader, we had two trucks hauling,” Wolf said. “You got all that equipment and two guys.”

As an added dynamic, some elements of stormpipe maintenance — such as clearing a catch basin, dredging a pipe and monitoring with a CCTV pipe camera — must be done simultaneously in order to be effective. As many pieces of heavy equipment take at least two people to operate, this sometimes puts the duo into an untenable situation.

“You've got to do the whole thing at once,” Wolf said. “If I'm cleaning the pipe with a truck and someone’s helping me, then you got to have a track hoe digging, and someone driving the CCTV truck to look; it’s impossible. It takes forever.”

When asked how many other full-time operators the stormwater department could use to make to the workload more manageable, Wolf said, “There’s a lot to it.”

“They're talking that they want to keep the drains dug out, they want us to repair catch basins and stuff like that,” he said. “You could keep a small contractor going with 10 guys nonstop all year round.”

It remains to be seen how the city will respond to the unsustainable stormwater budget, though stormwater manager Ed Schenk has made it clear in city council meetings that there is hope to hire at least two to six more full-time operators to reinforce Wolf and Landavazo.

As for whether the city will increase the stormwater rate, seek state and federal funding, or pursue some combination of both to fund future positions and infrastructure projects, the public discussion is ongoing until Feb. 14. City council has already deferred making a decision about the stormwater rate multiple times but has indicated in recent meeting that’s the decision will be made soon.

In the meantime, Wolf and Landavazo will be out in the streets, five days a week, maintaining an entire city’s stormwater system as a two-man team. With another flood season on the way, it’s a wonder if their diligent efforts will ever be enough.

“You can only do what you can do,” Wolf said with a shrug.