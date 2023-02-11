Flagstaff is looking for artists, individuals, community groups, schools and local businesses that are interested in making public space more beautiful.

The city currently has about $22,000 remaining in Beautification in Action (BIA) grant funding it is looking to disperse before June 30. Each beautification project is eligible to receive up to $4,500, and applications are due by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15.

Flagstaff residents are most likely already familiar with BIA grant projects. Murals around town — such as the Mural in Memory of George Mancuso by Sky Black, the Water Justice Mural by Mural Mice Universal and Flagstaff High School Students, or the Butterfly by Robert Chambers at the Willow Bend Environmental Education Center.

But BIA grants are not limited to murals. Specific projects can take the form of “community gardens, neighborhood paths, benches, sculptures, murals, mosaics and more,” according to city officials.

“Priority will be given to community-driven efforts that provide a lasting benefit, such as building neighborhood relationships, fostering a sense of ownership and pride, inspiring playfulness, and greening the environment,” officials said.

BIA grants can also be put toward projects that are receiving multiple funding sources.

“The Grand Canyon Youth, in Sunnyside, got both a sustainability grant and one of our grants,” reported Beautification, Arts & Sciences program manager Jana Weldon. “They made a flagstone seating area going all around the edge of their building on the street and sidewalk sides. They made a pollinator garden as well.”

Weldon added: “What I get so excited about with these grants is that they’re community-initiated ideas.”

All BIA grant funding is made possible through allocations from Flagstaff’s Bed, Board and Beverage tax. Each fiscal year, $40,000 is made available, and this year $18,000 has been dispersed so far. Come July, Weldon hopes that her request to double the total available funds to $80,000 per year will be granted.

“To me, this is fundamental to living and community,” Weldon said of public beautification projects. “Since classical Athens in Greece, a fundamental impetus of mankind when they live together and cities and communities is to speak to each other [through art] about what is beautiful, what is engaging, why we are living together.”

For Art Collections & Beautification coordinator Cristen Crujido, “The intrinsic benefits of public art are endless, uniquely individual and equally important.”

“Projects funded by our Beautification in Action grants not only beautify the built environment, but function as points of pride, connect individuals to their community and forge a deep connection to place,” Crujido said. “Best of all? They are free to experience and accessible to everyone.”

For more information, visit www.flagstaff.az.gov/4411/Public-Art-and-Beautification-Opportunit.