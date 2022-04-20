‘It happened so fast:’ Tunnel Fire forces rapid evacuations

The Tunnel Fire exploded Tuesday from 11 to 6,000 acres near the Timberline neighborhood east of Flagstaff, forcing area evacuation orders to progress at a rapid pace.

By noon on Tuesday, winds gusting up to 50 mph had fanned a column of billowing gray smoke high above the Timberline neighborhood. As the winds continued, the smoke pressed low to the ground, covering Highway 89 in a black screen while emergency vehicles worked to secure the roadway and evacuate residents.

From the east side of the 89, Curtis Chance and John Angelou, residents of the Black Bill neighborhood, watched pensively as the sky filled with smoke. Both men had gathered their personal belongings -- documents, computers and cats, said Angelou -- but were waiting to see if they would be officially evacuated.

“If the wind shifts directions, we’re getting out of here,” Chance said.

Across the highway, near Copeland Road, sheriff and other emergency personnel set up roadblocks to restrict westward traffic into the Timberline neighborhood.

“I can see her right there,” said Timberline resident Amanda Repka between tears as she looked from the highway to her horse, visible in a corral a few hundred yards away.

Sheriff’s had blockaded her re-entry to the neighborhood, citing dangerous conditions.

“It happened so fast,” added Repka, who had been following evacuation updates for the area and left the neighborhood to retrieve a horse trailer and the assistance of a friend.

She said the progression from “Set” to “Go” caught her by surprise.

“I just got the water filled, got everything ready to go. I thought I had time," she said.

Watching the smoke churn above her roofline, Repka called her husband, still at the house.

“It’s so close,” she said. “It’s so close.”

Up Buck Board Trail, residents gathered on rooftops to watch the smoke mere miles away. Jason Lindsay stood atop his family home, calmly watching the sky shift black and red. He remembered watching the 2010 Schultz Fire from the same place, and kept a lookout on the fire’s progress while his parents packed their vehicles.

“No flames yet,” said Lindsay at about 2 p.m. “The wind was blowing north, northeast for a while. They shifted more east in the last hour or so.”

Lindsay was not fearful as much as he was disappointed, saying he believes the Tunnel Fire, which ignited Sunday, was human-caused and could be traced to irresponsible forest use.

“I wish they hadn’t opened the forest for Easter weekend,” Lindsay said.

Back across the highway, High Country Humane (HCH) worked to evacuate its animals to a safe location.

Evacuation went “perfect,” said Jody Cook of HCH. “We had a tremendous response from the neighbors. They showed up in spades. We got all the animals out in about 45 minutes.”

Cook said the fire disrupted HCH power around noon. Soon after he began hearing signs that the fire was engulfing residential structures.

“I’ve heard three propane tanks explode,” Cook said.

At Sinagua Middle School, Red Cross volunteers began setting up a evacuation center in the school gymnasium. They prepared cots, comfort kits, food and water for evacuees. Red Cross was given the “go” order at 12:30 p.m., said volunteer Mel Miller. According to Miller, the county initially issued evacuation orders to 40 homes with the caveat that “many of those were second homes.”

Almost as soon as Miller received the standby order, it was followed by an order to open a shelter.

“This happened so quickly,” he said.

As of 4 p.m. there was one evacuee at the Red Cross center in Sinagua.

The facility has capacity for 160 persons, and other facilities are available if that becomes insufficient, explained Miller. About a dozen students who could not return to the evacuated area after school were being provided shelter and accommodation under the care of school officials.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

