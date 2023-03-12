After 38 cars of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, and released hazardous materials into the area, residents of Flagstaff — where roughly 100 trains pass through each day — have been wondering: What if it happened here?

First, a few statistics about train derailments. According to the Federal Rail Administration (FRA), in 2022 there were 1,168 train derailments in the U.S. — about average for the last 10 years. In the same year, the FRA tracked 5,933 cars carrying hazardous material (hazmat), and 10 releases of hazmat across the country.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) — the railway that runs through Flagstaff — reports that “more than 99.9% of rail hazmat shipments reach their destination without a release caused by a train accident.” It also reports that “tens of billions of dollars in private investment to improve rail track and equipment, as well as develop and implement new safety-enhancing technologies, have helped drive rail hazmat accident rates down 55% since 2012.”

That's not to say derailments don't happen. Flagstaff has seen two derailments in recent years. One was in 2018 and another occurred in 2019.

Still, compared to other transportation methods such as shipping by truck on interstate highways, “rail is the safest way to transport [hazardous] materials,” said Josh Crane, public information officer for the Flagstaff Fire Department (FFD).

That being said, if a hazardous material train derailment did happen in or around Flagstaff, FFD would be among the first responders.

“The City of Flagstaff has 18 certified hazmat technicians who have been trained and gone through schooling on how to deal with these issues,” Crane reported.

These city responders would be joined by BNSF emergency response teams, which are stationed along railways and ready for deployment 24/7.

“They'll have teams who are able to respond within two to three hours, sometimes shorter,” Crane said.

Crane explained that one of the first tasks once on the scene would be identifying what kind of hazmat — if any — is present in the derailment. To that end, city teams are equipped with an app capable of identifying each railcar and its cargo. As a backup, BNSF teams — and their manifests — will be in communication immediately.

FFD hazmat teams are equipped with texts and apps that identify the properties of any chemical in question.

“We have apps that will tell us what the chemical is, what its boiling point is — basically everything about the chemical or the product, and then how we as a fire department, and our hazmat technicians are going to treat that situation," Crane said.

The qualities of the hazmat involved determine the response, Crane explained, and sometimes that can put first responders in the position of choosing between the lesser of two evils.

That was likely the case for the East Palestine incident, said FFD Captain Keith Cashatt. He explained that in the case of a chemical like vinyl chloride — which the derailed Norfolk Southern train was carrying — impingent of flame causes polymerization that in turn would build up pressure inside the tanker car.

“You can only imagine, you have 11 tanks and they're increasing in pressure because the inhibitor has broken down because of the heat that was on it,” Cashatt said. “So now you have 11 pressure bombs.”

Explosions from pressurized chemical tankers are a serious risk, Cashatt said, capable of sending blast waves and shrapnel long distances. There are multiple types of pressure explosions, one of which is known as a BLEVE — short for “boiling liquid expanding vapor explosion.”

Northern Arizona has experienced a BLEVE on the rails. In 1973, a leaking propane tanker in Kingman ignited from static electricity, and the resulting BLEVE produced a fireball 1,000 feet in diameter. The shock wave was heard and felt across a 5-mile radius and 16 firefighters were killed.

“There were people that were a mile away that suffered flash burns just from the concussion,” Cashatt said of the 1973 Kingman explosion.

Suffice to say, when it comes to pressurized rail tankers, allowing them to explode — let alone 11 of them — could be “running the risk of leveling the entire community,” Cashatt said. The choice made in East Palestine was to conduct a “controlled release” of the pressurizing chemicals, creating a lesser evil against the threat of explosion.

If Flagstaff first responders had to make similar decision, there are a number of factors that would be considered. This is where the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) -- which would have been called at the outset of the incident -- would come into greater play.

The ADEQ is capable of modeling how a chemical plume would respond in any relevant conditions such as wind, humidity, topography and more. This modeling would then inform exactly how the “controlled release” of a chemical would be conducted — and the necessary evacuations zones, if applicable.

After the initial emergency response, the ADEQ would also play a large role in the long-term recovery. A hazmat incident response can be broken into two categories, said Sam Beckett, chair of Coconino County’s Emergency Response Commission. The initial emergency response described above, then the long-term recovery operation that would be conducted by an Emergency Operations Support Center (EOSC).

The EOSC is where “most of the bigger items get coordinated,” Beckett said. “Coordination with ADEQ, the Environmental Protection Agency, and others.”

Similar to modeling winds in the event of an airborne release of hazmat, the EOSC would also model possibilities such as the potential for groundwater contamination through drainages — a risk factor that Flagstaff is exceptionally well prepared to track.

“Our region has been fortunate and unfortunate with all of our fires in that we've received funding to get all of our floodplains mapped,” Beckett said. “So we would have access to that data fairly easily.”

Beckett explained that in both the initial and long-term response to a hazmat incident, there is a tight, well-trained network of communication between the city, county, state and private agencies. Whether the incident be hazmat, earthquake, or even terrorist attack, “we do regional planning exercises all the time between different agencies and jurisdictions within Coconino County,” Beckett said.

“So if there were an incident, we’d know who to call,” he added.

Receiving information

But who would call the people of Flagstaff to let them know about something like a hazmat incident? There are multiple channels through which citizens should expect to receive information.

In the “lights and sirens phase” of an emergency, Flagstaff citizens should expect to see alerts from the Coconino County emergency notification system, Beckett said.

“I always encourage everybody to go to the county's website and sign up for the county emergency notification system,” he added. “While they do have the ability to utilize IPAWS -- the integrated public alert warning system which is what you get when you get an Amber Alert or other alert that you don't sign up for -- most of that is going to be based off of a polygon map.”

In other words, unless someone is within a certain area, they might not receive IPAWS alerts from the county. But if someone were to sign up for emergency notifications directly, they would be more likely to receive important information.

“That will keep you up to speed on emerging incidents that are large enough that we need to notify the public at a rapid response kind of phase,” Beckett said.

When asked to evaluate Flagstaff and Coconino County’s emergency response capacity, Beckett said, “The initial attack phase is going to be good.”

“With what we have here, resource-wise, it will be really good,” he added. “It's that prolonged event that lasts multiple days when the staffing becomes an issue, especially technical staffing. That’s where we start working through county and state emergency operations centers to bring in the right resources.”

Even in the case of a prolonged hazmat event, Beckett still has confidence that the northern Arizona emergency response community is well equipped to handle a hazardous scenario. When he’s hosted regional training with partners from other areas, he’s noticed that “the one piece everybody notes is the close relationships that everybody has within the region.”

“Whether it's fire agencies, police agencies, the jurisdictions and municipalities, whether it's cities, different governmental agencies and private agencies, it’s a pretty close-knit group, a group within the region who works very closely with each other,” Beckett said. “You don't always get that.”

“We work with a lot of different partners,” he added. “To try and ensure that if something were to happen, we are ready.”

To sign up for Coconino County Emergency Notifications, visit coconino.az.gov/2612/Emergency-Notification-System.