Related to this story

14 cars jump the tracks

14 cars jump the tracks

Railroad officials are still investigating why 14 railcars on a westbound freight train derailed Thursday morning near Bellemont.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Best picture spotlight: Which film will win big at 2023’s Oscars?