Is employer-provided housing the way forward? Luxury camping company takes lead in Coconino County

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has given Under Canvas, an upscale outdoor resort company, the go-ahead to build workforce housing near the Valle Airport in Grand Canyon Junction. The company is planning on installing seven manufactured homes in a cul-de-sac adjacent to the nearby airstrip, complete with parking for 60 employees.

The community will be built on the far end of the Under Canvas Grand Canyon Junction property, which is situated away from a glamorous campsite.

The campsite itself is essentially a luxury resort -- except in place of buildings or cabins there are towering canvas tents.

“It’s all safari-inspired, safari-style tents with a low-impact philosophy,” explained May Lilley, the chief marketing officer for Under Canvas.

In order to offer “glamping” experiences for guests who pay upwards of $200 a night for an en suite bathroom, café-style dining, and access to brand new Lu Lu Lemon yoga mats and blocks for use at their leisure, Under Canvas employs about 60 people per location. This season, they’re hoping to hire 54.

Under Canvas workers perform all the tasks typical for hospitality industry work, from front desk check-in to culinary arts. The difference is that they work quite literally under canvas (tents), and will soon have the opportunity to sleep under company-provided roofs.

It’s an unusual move according to Coconino County Development Director Jay Christelman, who said he doesn’t get a lot of requests of this nature on his desk.

“We get very few applications for employee housing. Counties in general get very few of these requests, especially with no proximity to public transit," Christelman added.

Transit is not really a problem for this particular project. According to the chief development officer at Under Canvas, Dan McBrearty, employees will have access to a shuttle for transportation to and from work.

“It’s less of a carbon footprint and less of a burden on the employees as well,” McBrearty said. He also explained there are plans to set up a shuttle from the employee housing site to amenities off-property, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

In addition to their Grand Canyon getaway, the 10-year-old boutique camping company has locations at Zion National Park, Mount Rushmore, and Yellowstone—more than 11 sites coast to coast.

At every location, McBrearty said, the company helps employees secure housing. The Coconino County location is one of only two sites where housing had to be built on the same property as the high-end camp.

“They really struggled to find housing for their employees,” said Christelman. “The applicant had said that at their other locations they haven’t had this problem, they were forced into it by a lack of affordable housing in the county.”

Providing housing, according to McBrearty, is one of the things that sets Under Canvas apart. It’s a move made strategically, but they don’t always have to build from the ground up.

“Finding housing is a difficult prospect ... in northern Arizona. [Providing housing] allows us to offer employees the chance to move from location to location without the extra burden of having to find housing,” McBrearty said.

Because glamping is somewhat seasonal, staff isn’t needed at each location year-round.

As a result, Under Canvas tends to attract young employees, and many of them are international or domestic college students with summer availability -- people for whom temporary housing might pose an issue, even in places where housing options are more plentiful than they are in Valle.

“By being able to provide that housing, we can let them come into a market and arrive very smoothly. It also gives them a community amongst other employees,” McBrearty said.

According to Under Canvas, employees should be able to arrange to stay in the housing year-round, even when their respective camps are closed.

He said in a place like northern Arizona, the company is interested in hiring more locals in order to bring more lived experience and personal knowledge to their work with guests.

“It’s wonderful when [employees] can speak to what is in the area -- not just a monument, but what else is in the community. Even this particular overlook or that particular hike. If it’s within a reasonable boundary of a national park, that’s fantastic,” McBrearty said.

Wherever they are from, McBrearty said, Under Canvas is looking forward to hosting a new batch of employee and hopes they’ll think of the property more like home.

Under Canvas hasn’t submitted permit applications yet, according to Christelman. That might not happen until the spring.

The employee housing community will be built within close proximity to the Valle Airport airstrip, and will have to comply with FAA distance and fencing regulations, according to Christelman.

Lilley said, like the campsites, which focus on limited water use and alternative energy wherever possible (the Bryce Canyon site is operated on solar power), Under Canvas hopes to continue development with the environment in mind.

“A common thread, in addition to being passionate about the outdoors, is that our employee population, really it resonates with them our positioning around our mindful approach philosophy,” Lilley said.

McBrearty said campsites are “developed mindfully” to minimize water usage. He said he hopes some of that will translate to the employee housing site, too.

Ultimately, McBrearty said, investing in workforce housing just makes sense for Under Canvas.

“We’re coming into the year and we’re looking ahead like everyone else. We have so far seen the demand staying strong for people needing, and wanting and prioritizing that escape from their city life, wanting to be in nature and connecting with their families. I think that’s what’s driving it,” McBrearty said.

Lilley said that as a leader in the space, and an established lifestyle brand Under Canvas is hopeful about the future of luxury outdoor tourism after COVID-19.

“For our Grand Canyon site, I’d say the one unknown that we’re watching is international traffic coming back. It’s such an iconic destination. We are seeing early indicators that international guests are starting to come back, with obviously fluctuating currency exchange,” Lilley said.

In any case, the company is in the right shape to run their 161 acres parcel west of the airport.

“We just see very, very few, if any, applications for employee housing on-site,” Christelman said, but he reflected that with a housing crunch in Flagstaff and Coconino County broadly, businesses outside boutique hospitality could start wanting to take a cue from Under Canvas.

“It would be interesting to see if this was the beginning of a trend!” Christelman said.