Detectives with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a person whose body was found south of Sunset Crater National Monument on Friday.

Deputies were called out to the popular tourist site after a death was reported. CCSO located the subject and launched an investigation.

Right now, according to Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson, Jon Paxton, investigators aren’t ruling anything out. They’re investigating the death as a possible homicide for the time being.

Not much is being released about the person’s name, age, or the circumstances of their death while the investigation is ongoing.

CCSO detectives are asking anyone who might have information about the incident to contact Coconino County Silent Witness at (928)774-6111. Citizens can submit tips anonymously online, at: https://www.flagstaff.az.gov/4206/Coconino-County-Silent-Witness.