The Flagstaff Fire Department, in collaboration with Coconino County Sheriff Search and Rescue and Guardian Medical Transport, rescued an injured hiker Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say a woman was hiking on the south side of Lake Mary when she sustained a leg injury that prevented her from hiking back.

Firefighters from Engine No. 6 and Guardian EMTs hiked in heavy rain to reach the hiker, providing necessary care.

Additional firefighters were nearby in case the use of a rescue basket was needed.

Coconino County Search and Rescue deployed its zodiac boat to transport the patient safely across the lake without any further incidents.

Officials said the incident should serve as a reminder of the unpredictability of the monsoon season in Flagstaff -- which can lead to sudden and significant weather changes.

It's crucial for outdoor enthusiasts to be prepared for such conditions. Officials say hikers should always carry proper gear, including rain gear and first-aid supplies, and familiarize themselves with the trail and weather forecasts before embarking on hikes.