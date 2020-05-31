Interstate 17 closed in both directions near Cordes Lakes
Interstate 17 closed in both directions near Cordes Lakes

A brush fire has closed both directions of Interstate 17, according to a press release from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The northbound lanes are closed at milepost 248, near Bumble Bee; the southbound lanes are closed at milepost 259, near Cordes Lakes. There is no estimated time to reopen the lanes. The on-ramp at Bloody Basin Road will also be closed.

There has also been a vehicle fire on I-17 northbound near Bumble Bee that has closed the right lane and is causing delays at milepost 252.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

