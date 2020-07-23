Injured man hiking Mt. Elden rescued Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office's Search and Rescue unit hiked and helicoptered to the Mt. Elden Area after an injured and stranded hiker called 911 on Wednesday.

The call came in at about 8:30 a.m. from the top of Mt. Elden below the intersection with Sunset Trail. The adult male hiker said he had sustained a serious leg injury after slipping on the trail and wasn't able to hike any further.

Rescuers from multiple agencies hiked to the top of Mt. Elden near Lookout Tower and eventually found the subject. The rescuers prepared the hiker for a litter carry to the top of the mountain where he was transferred to a Guardian Air Transport helicopter at approximately 11:30 a.m. He was then transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center for further care.

The Sheriff's Office would like to thank Flagstaff Fire, Guardian Medical and Guardian Air for their assistance.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0