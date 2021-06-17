Injured canyoneer rescued from Fossil Creek area

A multi-agency search and rescue operation was able to successfully recover an injured canyoneer at the Horsetank Wash in the Fossil Creek Wilderness area over the weekend.
Authorities said a 56-year-old male from Phoenix fell more than 60 feet as he began a cliff-side rappel. The man sustained multiple injuries, including a compound arm fracture.
The nature of the injury coupled with the location of the incident resulted in an operation that would encompass a search and rescue helicopter and multiple search and rescue teams from surrounding areas.
An Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Rescue helicopter responded from Flagstaff with a Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Air Rescue Specialist onboard, authorities said.
The rescue also saw a Gila County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Coordinator in the vicinity respond to assist with the rescue, as well as members of Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue.
Authorities said the terrain was “incredibly difficult.” A CCSO Mountain Rescue Team responded from Flagstaff to assist with a potential technical rope rescue in the event an air rescue was not feasible.
It was eventually determined that a short-haul operation was in the best interest of rescuers and the injured man. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Rescue Specialist rappelled from the helicopter to the injured canyoneer’s location and short-hauled the injured to a nearby landing zone near State Route 260.
The injured patient was then transferred to a Pine-Strawberry Fire District ambulance and was transported to Banner Payson Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
“This incident was another example of the close working relationships between northern Arizona public safety agencies,” CCSO said in a statement.
The agency reminded the public that canyoneering can be “inherently dangerous,” and that it is important for climbers to “familiarize themselves with the area, be prepared to provide medical first aid to others due to prolonged emergency response times, obtain proper training, travel with experienced canyoneers, remain aware of weather conditions, and use good judgement while enjoying this sport.”