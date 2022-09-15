Infrastructure bill delivers ‘concrete results’ for Flagstaff downtown

Flagstaff is set to receive a grant of $32.46 million through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for a collection of transportation projects known as the “Downtown Mile."

The projects are aimed at improving pedestrian safety, traffic flow and rail operations in one of downtown Flagstaff’s busiest transportation corridors. The federal funding will also be coupled with an $11 million cost-share from Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway and $15 million from the City of Flagstaff for a total of more than $58 million, representing the largest investment in the city since the construction of I-17 and I-40.

“I’m thrilled to see our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law delivering concrete results for Flagstaff families,” said Rep. Tom O’Halleran, who championed the bill’s progress through Congress.

According to a release from his offices, O’Halleran also “led the Arizona delegation in sending a letter to U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to introduce the City of Flagstaff’s grant application.”

In a press conference announcing the grant award, Buttigieg said Flagstaff’s Downtown Mile project was selected for funding because it stood out by meeting “several important goals.”

“If you look at the Downtown Mile, the way it's currently configured, there are far too many places where there's a conflict between pedestrians, or bicyclists or others and the rail traffic that's going through. That presents issues both from a safety perspective and from a supply chain and goods movement perspective,” Buttigieg said. “I would add that when you have train traffic moving more efficiently and you're also encouraging safe, active transportation like walking and biking, there's even a climate benefit to that and an air-quality benefit.”

The Downtown Mile projects expected to benefit from the grant include multiple pedestrian underpasses at the Rio de Flag, Milton Road, and between Florence and Walnut streets, as well as the installation of pedestrian at high-traffic rail crossings and a BNSF track realignment.

A deadline for the allotted funds to be used toward the projects has not yet been determined, but O’Halleran and Buttigieg agreed it would be an “ongoing process.”

“We want to work with the project sponsors,” Buttigieg said. “Now that we've announced the award, we of course are very invested in this succeeding. We want it to be done swiftly. But it's also important for it to be done right.

Buttigieg added: "There are a lot of checks that have to happen to make sure that everything's on track because it is federal taxpayer money. But we wouldn't have made this announcement if we didn't have very high confidence that the community and the project sponsors will be able to meet that high bar.”

New funding will also help progress-related projects, said Coconino County Chair Patrice Horstman. She noted that the success of the Downtown Mile project will “ensure the completion of the Rio de Flag flood control project, improve traffic efficiency on Milton Avenue -- the busiest road in Flagstaff -- widen and improve the Lone Tree Road corridor -- also one of our busiest roads -- and ensure the completion of the Downtown Connection Center (DCC) that will serve as the hub of the city’s growing transit system.”

Heather Dalmolin, general manager and CEO of the Northern Arizona Intergovernmental Public Transportation Authority (NAIPTA) — which runs the Mountain Line Bus system that will operate out of the new DCC — was equally please by the grant announcement.

“Congressman O’Halleran is to be commended,” she said, adding that he was also responsible for helping to secure a separate $15.2 million federal grant toward the DCC.

Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy also voiced commendation, saying the Downtown Mile projects will “improve safety and traffic efficiency in the most congested part of downtown, and it couldn’t have happened without his steadfast support.”

Originally, O’Halleran and the Arizona delegation requested $65 million for the projects. When asked why the full request was not met, Buttigieg explained that grant awarding was a “very competitive process.” Flagstaff’s project was one of 26 projects across the country that will be funded by $1.5 billion dispersed through the bill.

“Thanks to the congressman and his colleagues, we have more funding than we've ever had before allowing us to say yes to more projects than ever,” Buttigieg said. “But we still got over $20 billion in applications for about $1.5 billion in funding. The community ought to stand tall and be proud of this application, that it made the cut, and I'm looking forward to seeing the safety benefits and the economic benefits that come from this being achieved.”

Buttigieg also noted that the same bill would be responsible for injecting funds to into infrastructure at the national and state level.

“There are $5.3 billion for roads and bridges, and about $350 million for airports headed to Arizona alone. And $903 million for public transportation and $76 million for EV [electric vehicle] charging,” he said. “This is what it looks like for us to give the American people a safe, modern transportation system.”

People should also be on the lookout for “future investments,” Buttigieg said.

“These investments represent the largest and most ambitious investment that the federal government has offered, certainly in my lifetime,” he said. “What we see is often we can fund a particular slice at a particular moment, knowing that's part of a broader vision that we also want to support.”

Separately from the announcement of the Downtown Mile grant, O’Halleran joined Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema on Wednesday in sending a letter to the House and Senate Appropriations Committees to request $75.6 million in funding to support the City of Flagstaff and Coconino County in their post-fire flooding responses. The request comes directly on the heels of the county’s estimate that they would need roughly $150 million in support to adequately respond to flood conditions created by the recent Pipeline Fire.

The letter specifically requests that funding be made available for these needs via additions to the “2023 Appropriations bill, Continuing Resolution, or in emergency supplemental title that is passed this session of Congress.” It is unclear when Flagstaff can expect a response regarding this request.