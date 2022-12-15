Inflation has driven the cost of Flagstaff's Beulah/University project up to $22M

The Flagstaff City Council voted 6-1 to approve a contract with Eagle Mountain Construction during a meeting this week that will allow the long awaited Beulah/University roundabout project to break ground in spring of 2023.

The project — which was originally voter-approved and funded in 2000 — includes a roundabout connecting Beulah Boulevard and University Avenue, a realignment to fix the horizontal offset of University Avenue and University Drive across Milton Road, a pedestrian underpass, and a housing development known as “Mill Town.” It’s being pursued as a triple partnership between the City of Flagstaff, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) and private developers Vintage Partners as a means to improve traffic flow and safety at the problematic intersection on Milton Road.

The project has also been planned to include other improvements and features, explained city capital improvements project manager David Pedersen. When complete, the project will have constructed 11-foot-wide shared-use pedestrian and bicyclist paths near the intersection, dedicated bus lanes, new water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure, an extension of the fiber-optic network and dark-sky compliant street lights.

But with all this comes a large price tag. About a year ago, the project had been estimated at around $7.4 million. Now, inflated costs have nearly tripled the estimated budget to $22.1 million.

“As we’re all aware, in the last couple years our world has changed quite a bit,” Pedersen said. “Availability and cost of materials has changed quite a bit as well.”

Based on Pedersen’s calculations, prices for required materials have all escalated significantly, with the cost of diesel fuel topping the list at 51% inflation over the past year. The cost of AC oil — a key ingredient in asphalt — has inflated about 48%, and the cost of asphalt in general has gone up about 27%.

Other materials, from basic concrete to pipe fittings, have all increased in price between 10 to 22%.

With inflation costs in mind, Pedersen shared that the project team has been able to identify about $669,000 in savings with no reduction in project scope. Managing costs include some thoughtful use of existing infrastructure, as well as arrangements for the sale of dirt (or “fill) from the Beulah/University project for use in Northern Arizona University and Mountain Line improvement projects.

Funding for the project will largely come from two different city transportation taxes — Propositions 403 and 419 — that will account for roughly $8.6M and $11.8M, respectively. The remaining $1.6M is to be contributed by Vintage Partners to fund the pedestrian underpass.

The contract with Eagle Mountain Construction — which will be responsible for the bulk of the construction — carries a guaranteed maximum price of just over $19M. Only one councilmember — Adam Shimoni — voted against approving the contract. As a deterrent, he cited the inflated price alongside certain features of the project that to him signaled a lack of sufficient pedestrian prioritization.

“Given the cost, I’m not in support of this,” Shimoni said.

However, the motion to approve the contract passed 6-1.

Based on Pedersen’s presentation, groundbreaking expected in spring of 2023 and construction will carry on through three construction seasons until summer of 2025.

In order to reduce traffic impacts on Milton Road during construction, Pedersen shared that the project team has been working proactively with ADOT and Northern Arizona University to plan around high-traffic times. They’ve also arranged for some alternative techniques, such as pre-casting and curing the concrete pedestrian underpass before installation, to reduce disruption time onsite.

“There will be impacts to Milton,” Pedersen said. “But were trying to minimize those impacts.”