Indigenous leaders speak on climate change, COVID-19 pandemic

November was Native American Heritage month, celebrated with a number of events and presentations. Johns Hopkins Center for American Indian Health hosted a keynote discussion between Oren Lyons and Thomas Banyacya Jr. to finish its own series of events.

Lyons is a Faithkeeper of the Turtle Clan and member of the Onondaga Indian Nation Council of Chiefs of the Six Nations of the Iroquois Confederacy (also known as the Haudenosaunee). Banyacya is a Hopi artist and messenger. They discussed their perspectives on the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change at a Nov. 17 webinar.

The pandemic was mentioned as a kind of natural disaster that “has brought up a lot of things that have been undercover,” Banyacya said.

He said politics should be put aside in responding to the virus. Handling it as quickly as possible is necessary to return to focusing on more pressing, human-created problems that are not as easily solved.

“The main important thing is to understand that this is a fundamental, parasitic virus that kills people that can be made to back off with the proper vaccine. Understand that and then move on to doing other things to combat the really serious things that are affecting people,” he said.

The main issues they referred to were related to climate change, which Lyons and Banyacya attributed to common ways of living in today's world.

Lyons gave a brief history of the founding of the Haudenosaunee, which he said was more than 1,600 years ago. Many of their core principles and practices (clan systems, for example) encourage a closer relationship to nature -- which he said was central to addressing today’s issues.

“Indigenous peoples understand and value that relationship directly to the earth. We are part of it; we’re not in charge of it. But we’re the one animal with intellect...which is a great responsibility…to take care of this vast earth that we call our mother," he said.

Lyons said part of the problem was Western conceptions such as money. Losing that relationship with nature moves people into a different atmosphere, he said, though “in reality there is only one world, in reality there is only one law.”

“If you don’t abide [nature’s] rules and laws, you’re not going to last. It’s as simple as that,” he said.

He spoke of his meetings as part of the Global Forum of Spiritual and Parliamentary Leaders for Human Survival. The group came up with the phrase “value change for survival,” as a summary of the action that needed to be made to address environmental issues. It also means the things that are valued need to change.

Lyons said the purpose of the discussion was to shift the focus toward “the spiritual side of the world that we live in.”

It means acknowledging that people are part of nature and that there is a responsibility to the well-being of the environment as well as humanity.

“The values that are in our Indian nations now have got this request. ...They said, 'you know a lot, you have to help us out here'...and I said, ‘Well, if you get your...knee off my neck, maybe I can help you here.’ Because that’s exactly what you’ve done to our people. You’ve put a knee on my neck and now we’re suffering the consequence of that. But our people never gave up.”

Lyons mentioned ceremonies as being foundational in keeping the Haudenosaunee together and maintaining a spiritual connection to the wider world. Banyacya said the Hopi language only uses the past and future tense, an acknowledgment that time doesn’t stop.

“We are now living in a time of prophecies,” Lyons said. Many nations’ prophecies, including the Hopi and Haudenosaunee, he said, foretold what is happening today.

He called overpopulation “a serious situation,” noting that the world’s population nearly tripled in his lifetime. This creates issues that will grow over time, including an uneven distribution of resources.

“I was 20 years old in 1950 and the population of the earth was roughly 2.5 billion people. It took thousands of years to get to that number, 2.5 billion," he said. "Now here we are 70 years later and we have close to eight billion people...that’s not sustainable, you can’t do that. I mean, you can do that, we did do it, here it is, but it's not a good idea because of the land, because of the water.”

He added: “We’re facing...an existential crisis for our existence as human beings if we don't adjust to this and change our direction. We’re just going to continue on into oblivion. It’s very important that humanity change its direction, that we adjust our way of life so that future generations will have what we have today.”

He spoke of the instruction to consider and preserve the earth for people seven generations in the future. This is the opposite of how people tend to think today, he said. Banyacya said instructing the next generation about how the land was destroyed and how it can be fixed is a key part of preparing for the future.

“We need to instruct the young ones how we destroyed this land because we’re the ones that did it,” he said. “We don’t know how to correct it because we were never given that instruction. ...We need to be able to decide that we’re not going to do those things again so we can give more time to creating better avenues.”

Both Lyons and Banyacya used stories from their travels to make these points, telling of similarities they’d seen in Indigenous nations worldwide. Focusing on these similarities will help going forward, they said.

This includes people from prior generations. Learning how things were done 100 years ago, while not in the history book, gives perspective on how the world came to be the way it is and how things used to be done. Both felt they had a responsibility to share their perspectives.

“Since we have survived a long time in spite of everything that has been done to us, we have to go out and show that we still have the energy, the understanding. ...We need to still bring an idea of how we keep our lands, our peoples safe and secure and how to understand that we can be safe and at peace," Banyacya said. "We’re supposed to be intelligent, but maintain our perspective that we’ve always had for thousands for years and take care of that perspective and apply it and show people that we are alive and willing to work toward that idea."

