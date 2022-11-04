Increased patrols planned for Tequila Sunrise in downtown Flagstaff

Flagstaff police have prepared for the rowdy return of an unofficial tradition during Northern Arizona University's Homecoming weekend: Tequila Sunrise. This year, that planning involved a multi-agency meeting, some scheduling of additional patrols and anticipation of larger crowds than last year.

It's bottoms up when the sun comes up for those who choose to partake in the event, which typically sees droves of college students -- and some alumni -- roaming from bar to bar in a celebration built around imbibing from dawn till dusk.

“Every year we see a rise in violations of liquor laws, especially the minor consumption and DUI violations,” said Sgt. Odis Brockman, spokesperson for the Flagstaff Police Department.

Brockman noted that the pandemic closed down Tequila Sunrise in 2020. He said a year ago, crowds were smaller than they were before COVID took the “Corona” right out of the liquor-soaked celebration.

This year might spell a return to the normal party atmosphere that inevitably spills out of the bars and onto the streets downtown.

There will be port-a-potties set up in the parking lot outside of Collins Irish Pub. It's a measure, police say, that helps to reduce incidents of public urination and defecation downtown.

According to FPD Lt. Ryan Turley, police also met with bar owners and government agencies last week to prepare to maintain order.

“[They discussed] concerns such as overserving, firearms in bars, etc. Other government entities were invited and gave information, such as Victim Witness (preventing sexual assaults) and Parking Enforcement. Liquor Control will have two agents working the operation as well looking for bar violations,” Turley said.

There will be two squads coming in early in the morning, and at least five officers on the ground downtown patrolling, according to Brockman. NAU Police have also been working with FPD officials to prepare assistance if it’s needed.

As the Northern Arizona football team prepares to take on Montana State, there’s plenty to celebrate. Whether your plan is to attend a tailgate, the Homecoming parade or Tequila Sunrise, Brockman has one last piece of advice.

“We would remind everyone to be safe and responsible while celebrating this weekend. Take advantage of all of the different alternatives getting a DUI (Uber, taxi, bus, friends, etc.),” Brockman said. “Go Jacks!”