Incoming NAU President Cruz announces changes to top leadership positions ahead of transition

As José Luis Cruz prepares to take the role of Northern Arizona University president, it appears his entrance will be accompanied by several other changes in leadership at the university.

This week, Cruz told faculty and staff in an email that Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Diane Stearns would be stepping away from the position on June 30, when her contract comes to an end.

Stearns has been in the position since 2019 when she became the fourth person to hold the provost position in as many years. She stepped into the role after holding an interim position as the head of the College of Engineering, Informatics, and Applied Sciences.

“In any presidential transition, as a new administration begins charting a path forward, there is often a need to assess and reorganize leadership teams to ensure that the institution is well positioned to advance its priorities and enact its values,” Cruz’s email to staff read. “I have enjoyed meeting with Diane, recognize her service to the University, and support her decision.”

The announcement of Stearns’ departure comes as several other top university officials will also be leaving in the coming months.