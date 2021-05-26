Incoming NAU President Cruz announces changes to top leadership positions ahead of transition

As José Luis Cruz prepares to take the role of Northern Arizona University president, it appears his entrance will be accompanied by several other changes in leadership at the university.
This week, Cruz told faculty and staff in an email that Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Diane Stearns would be stepping away from the position on June 30, when her contract comes to an end.
Stearns has been in the position since 2019 when she became the fourth person to hold the provost position in as many years. She stepped into the role after holding an interim position as the head of the College of Engineering, Informatics, and Applied Sciences.
“In any presidential transition, as a new administration begins charting a path forward, there is often a need to assess and reorganize leadership teams to ensure that the institution is well positioned to advance its priorities and enact its values,” Cruz’s email to staff read. “I have enjoyed meeting with Diane, recognize her service to the University, and support her decision.”
The announcement of Stearns’ departure comes as several other top university officials will also be leaving in the coming months.
Vice President of Student Affairs Erin Grisham is set to retire, and Interim Vice President of Research Dean Smith also recently announced that he will be stepping away in early June, according to Cruz.
Cruz said all three positions will be filled in the short term by an interim candidate. He added that he then intends to stagger searches to fill senior leadership positions in a more permanent fashion through the 2021-22 academic year.
For searches for interim candidates, Cruz said he intends to create a “uniform and inclusive consultative process.” Cruz said that process will be less rigorous than the search for more permanent candidates, but he still plans to seek input from the executive team, the faculty senate’s executive committee, and the heads of departments and collages. For some positions, Cruz said, he also plans to consult with student leadership.
The Arizona Board of Regents will also weigh in on the interim provost appointment.
Cruz also announced that current or pending searches for any associate vice president, dean, associate dean, and academic chair or director positions will be paused until he takes office on June 14.
The university's approved 17th president said he asked for the pauses because he wants to ensure consistency in the hiring process for those searches and other job searches that will occur under his leadership.
The pause in job searches will not affect job offerings for faculty positions, Cruz said.
Further announcements are expected from Cruz as his start date nears. He is set to replace current NAU President Rita Cheng, who has led the university since 2014.
Cruz said he plans to share more information about the transition in leadership and the recommendations of his transition commission in the coming weeks.
