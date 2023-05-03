As young Native Americans took the leap from the cliff next to Pumpkin Springs into the cold waters of the Colorado River, Amber Benally knew the trip had been special.

It was the summer of 2022 and the last full day on the river as part of the Grand Canyon Trust’s Rising Leaders Program. Throughout the journey, the 14 Native Americans had navigated through more than just the white water.

Benally said they, as a group, had developed a bond and been able not only to learn about the Canyon, but also embody emotional vulnerability and courageousness.

“I've been working with young people for 10 years now, and that trip was probably the most transformative thing I've ever been a part of -- to see that our intention and community and vulnerability and courageousness, you know, pushed them to embody those things, too,” Benally said. “They feel like they can empower each other. But, more importantly, they feel like they can empower themselves. And I think that evening or jumping off the little cliff there into the water like showcased that.”

Now, Benally said, the Grand Canyon Trust, collaborating with the Grand Canyon Youth, are organizing another trip as part of the Regional Intertribal Intergenerational Stewardship Expedition (RIISE).

Benally said they are currently taking applications for the free trip from Native Americans aged 16 to 20 years old and associated with one of the 11 tribes with connections to the Grand Canyon. They will be accompanied by the river guides and several Native American knowledge holders from throughout the region.

Benally said there had been 150 applications received for the trip last year to fill the 18 spots open for the journey.

The trip will represent the second annual RIISE trip and just the fourth Colorado River expedition dedicated to Indigenous youth.

The goal of the trip, as Benally sees it, is twofold -- first, to connect young Native Americans to the Colorado River and Grand Canyon, and second, to help create the next generation of conservation leaders.

To that end, the trip is as much about education as it is about experiencing the river, Benally said.

“What we try to do is bring this group, this diversity of young people, down on the river and share with them the ecological knowledge of the region, of the Grand Canyon, the plant knowledge. One of the knowledge holders is an astronomer, so she'll share some stories of the stars,” Benally said.

Benally added: “From a Grand Canyon Trust perspective, I would be sharing the environmental impacts that are happening around the Grand Canyon right now: uranium mining, dam proposals, the new Grand Canyon National Monument.”

In addition to the learning that happens in the Canyon, there are six weeks of pre-trip education and coursework.

Benally said that gives them the opportunity to place the groundwork for the education throughout the trip, and also allows the youth to get to know each other and start building community before they are thrust into the extreme conditions on the Colorado River.

She said they also ask the youth to open themselves up, debriefing what they are learning and experiencing so they can share their own thoughts throughout the journey.

Benally said RIISE got its start in early 2020, just prior to the pandemic.

But COVID-19, and the impact it had especially on tribal communities, showed her the importance of the program.

“At that time the goal was really increasing Native youth’s accessibility to the Grand Canyon region. But with the onset of the pandemic, and I think me recognizing that tribal communities lost so many elders and knowledge holders, there was this more urgent, finite amount of time to provide Native young people with the opportunity,” Benally said.

Benally added that she also sees the program as part of a larger effort to bring more Native American voices into the Grand Canyon.

Despite being on lands with deep historical and cultural importance to Indigenous peoples, the U.S. National Park System, land management generally, and even the environmental conservation movement has long been dominated by Anglo-Americans, and Grand Canyon National Park is no exception.

Likewise for outdoor industries such as commercial river guiding on the Colorado.

Benally said she hopes RIISE trips can represent one more step in correcting that.

“There is more traction gaining around the Grand Canyon of how we increase Native representation; how do we ensure that the people's stories that are being told within the river community, and then above the rim are diverse, that they're not just John Wesley Powell’s story,” Benally said.

In some ways, Benally said, the RIISE trip has already been a success on that account, recalled one young woman who took part in the trip last year. After experiencing the river, Benally said, it was great to see her become interested in becoming a river guide.

“It just spoke to her being in that space and in that place, and she's going to come back with us on RIISE 2023 and serve as a peer mentor to this upcoming cohort,” Benally said.

For more information on how to apply to the trip, visit grandcanyontrust.org. The application deadline is Monday, May 29.