In search for manager, Coconino County Board of Supervisors look to Steve Peru

In an email, county spokesperson Eric Peterson said the board has not made any changes to its contract with SGR. But if it does end the contract with the consultant, Peterson said he is not aware of any financial repercussions within the contract.

Doug Thomas, senior vice president with SGR, told the Arizona Daily Sun that should the board end the agreement based on the amount of work done so far, the county would only pay about a third of its contract.

“There is an overwhelming need for steady leadership and experience at this critical time for the county,” Chairman Matt Ryan said in a statement. “The board knows we need experience and knowledge of our organization and the communities we serve at the helm of the county. Steve Peru is that type of leader that can help us guide the county to the new normal ahead of us, and we are excited to have him rejoin our county team.”

In a statement, Peru said he's thankful for his time at CCC but looks forward to returning to the county.

“Coconino County is home for my family and me. My career began in the county, and I look forward to returning to work with the Board of Supervisors and the entire team at the county. Coconino County has been a leader throughout the pandemic, and in many other circumstances and events, for our communities,” Peru said.