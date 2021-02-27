In search for manager, Coconino County Board of Supervisors look to Steve Peru

After the Coconino County Board of Supervisors decided to change direction on the search for a new county manager, the job might be going to Steve Peru.
Peru, who had previously worked for the county for 32 years including serving as the county manager, will be interviewed Tuesday by the board for the position, according to a media release.
Peru previously retired from the position of county manager in 2011. Since that time, in addition to a stint working in the private sector, he served as the president of United Way of Northern Arizona before taking a position as Coconino Community College’s Chief External Affairs Officer in 2019.
Peru is also president of the Coconino Community College Foundation.
The announcement comes as Coconino County has been in search of a new county manager to take the place of James Jayne, who announced his own retirement last year.
The county had been working with consultant Strategic Government Resources on a national search for the position, but several supervisors had expressed concern that that path wasn’t the right direction to take.
Namely, supervisors referenced the speed at which the search was occurring in addition to the desire to bring someone on who is already familiar with the county.
In an email, county spokesperson Eric Peterson said the board has not made any changes to its contract with SGR. But if it does end the contract with the consultant, Peterson said he is not aware of any financial repercussions within the contract.
Doug Thomas, senior vice president with SGR, told the Arizona Daily Sun that should the board end the agreement based on the amount of work done so far, the county would only pay about a third of its contract.
“There is an overwhelming need for steady leadership and experience at this critical time for the county,” Chairman Matt Ryan said in a statement. “The board knows we need experience and knowledge of our organization and the communities we serve at the helm of the county. Steve Peru is that type of leader that can help us guide the county to the new normal ahead of us, and we are excited to have him rejoin our county team.”
In a statement, Peru said he's thankful for his time at CCC but looks forward to returning to the county.
“Coconino County is home for my family and me. My career began in the county, and I look forward to returning to work with the Board of Supervisors and the entire team at the county. Coconino County has been a leader throughout the pandemic, and in many other circumstances and events, for our communities,” Peru said.
The board voted unanimously to interview Peru next week for the county manager position. But even before that interview has occurred, the county seems poised to take on Peru as the manager.
Several supervisors praised Peru on Thursday, saying they believed he was a great fit for the position.
Vice Chair Lena Fowler said this would allow the board to focus on what is truly important: the pandemic, the redistricting effort and budgeting for the next fiscal year, as well as the potential dangers of fires and floods during the summer.
Supervisor Patrice Horstman echoed those comments and said Peru offered the board a unique opportunity.
“The bottom line is we have some unique challenges going on as a board. The fact is we have an opportunity here, a unique opportunity to interview an individual who used to be the county manager, who left under very good circumstances, who has been a very active member of our community since that time and has been an excellent public servant,” Horstman said.
In a media release, a county spokesperson said once appointed, Peru will begin service with the county on April 5. Jayne will serve as a senior advisor to Peru to aid in the leadership transition.