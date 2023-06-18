Vehicles parked in the street and staffing issues were top of mind as Flagstaff City Council and staff reflected Tuesday on snow-clearing operations from this year’s record-breaking winter and looked to the future.

“I think we’re just far enough outside of snow season where when I open the freezer I don’t get as much PTSD, so it’s good that we’re [talking about this] now,” quipped Sam Beckett, the city streets director.

Despite the challenges of the winter, Mayor Becky Daggett and other councilmembers applauded the performance of city staff in clearing streets.

“I want to reiterate to staff, you did a phenomenal job through this very challenging year,” Daggett said.

Beckett and other city officials told Council that departments tasked with snow-clearing operations were consistently understaffed throughout the winter.

The streets section, for example, had about 22 staff members to run plows and clear over 700 miles of streets through the winter. When fully staffed, that section has 32 people.

The 22 staff members allowed the section to have about nine drivers manning plows each shift, with about four operating across the eastern half of the city and four on the western half.

Likewise, Amy Hagin, Flagstaff’s city parks director, said her department saw staffing levels about 35% to 40% below what they should be throughout the winter.

While the streets section is tasked with clearing motor vehicle roadways and bike lanes, the parks department clears many sections of sidewalks, parking lots and city-owned buildings, alleyways and paved sections of the Flagstaff Urban Trail System.

Beckett said the section normally brings on several temporary staff to assist in clearing snow during the winter, but in recent years that has become more challenging.

“Snow temps really do anchor our snow operations,” Beckett said. “What we’re seeing now is more construction continues late into the winter, early in the spring, and we’re just not seeing the appetite for winter snow temp operations. Competitiveness in regional pay is also a huge factor in that.”

Adding to that challenge is a nationwide shortage of drivers with a commercial driver’s license, Beckett said.

But even if both departments had been fully staffed, that might not meet the demands of clearing snow in Flagstaff during such a snowy winter.

Given the miles of roadway needed to be cleared and the amount of snow the city can get, Beckett said they are down about 15 staff members below what industry standards would suggest they need.

“That would get us to a point where we meet our current maintenance obligations and our current snow maintenance obligations; that is not adding anything additional as of today,” Beckett told Council.

And as the city grows — and begins shifting to emphasize alternative forms of transportation — the issue could become even more consequential.

For example, while Flagstaff currently only clears the approximately 24 miles of the urban trail system that are paved, Hagin said other communities plow all trails regardless of if they are gravel.

And for a city looking to achieve a rate of 54% of trips within Flagstaff taken by biking, walking or public transit within the next two decades, plowing more urban trails might make sense.

“The City of Boulder has ... I believe it’s 73 miles of their trails system. They plow all of it whether it’s a hard surface or aggregate; so I start to think about, what does that mean for our resources, our operators, if we were to make a change like that, if we think we should make a change like that,” Hagin said.

Cars in the road

Beckett said another massive challenge to snow-clearing operations is the number of vehicles parked within the roadways during snowstorms.

The city has long had an ordinance banning vehicles from being parked on the street overnight from Nov. 1 to April 1. But some cars still park there in the winter, and cars can legally park on the street throughout the day.

Beckett said both those details significantly impact plowing operations. During the day when streets are busy and many more vehicles are parked along them, snow clearing becomes much more challenging — and at times impossible.

“What we do run into is in our daytime operations,” Beckett said. “Our friends in PD are just overwhelmed … there are literally thousands of vehicles parked in the roadway and that roadway will get skipped.”

Due to several collisions between plows and parked vehicles, Beckett said, the department no longer attempts to plow streets if a car is parked on it. Instead, that street is skipped and another plow will try during a later shift.

Councilmember Deb Harris was particularly concerned about the impact parked vehicles had on snowplowing operations, given that neighborhoods with higher populations of university students and less parking spots such as Southside may be impacted by the problem the most.

And Councilmember Lori Mathews said the street parking issue might suggest Council should take a second look at recent efforts to lower parking requirements.

Other councilmembers wondered if the city might need to take a harder stance on enforcing the winter parking ordinance.

Deputy Police Chief Scott Mansfield said the department already does what it can to enforce the ordinance, and works closely with the city streets department to make sure plows can get through.

“November 1st comes around […] we hammer the entire city with warnings for about a week or two; after warnings, we start doing tickets,” Mansfield said. “Let’s keep that in mind — this is not just a nighttime plowing issue, this is also daytime plowing issues when people are legally parked [on the side of the road].”

Mansfield said if Council wanted it to do more, the police department would need more resources.

Ice berms

Snow and ice berms created on the sides of the roads by plowing, which residents often have to clear from driveways, were also a significant topic of discussion.

Beckett told the council that staff have looked at potential solutions to the ice berm problem, but it is not an easy one to fix in a place like Flagstaff.

Certain equipment can be attached to the graders the department uses that help reduce or eliminate such berms, and Beckett said they have looked at the potential of purchasing those. But he added that the equipment is unlikely to work in Flagstaff.

That equipment performs best when there is no more than 6 inches of snow on the ground. But an average snowstorm in Flagstaff can often bring between 8 to 12 inches.

Beckett said the weight of that snow is very likely to break the equipment off of its trucks and graders. Daggett said after researching the equipment that she wasn’t confident it was a good solution.

“One community that bought them and tried them has them sitting in some warehouse now because they didn’t work for them, but I absolutely agree that the berms are a problem,” Daggett said.

Beckett said graders and plows equipped with the devices also cannot move as fast, meaning it would take much longer to plow a single street.

Currently, graders travel between 9 and 10 miles per hour while plowing.

The berm-eliminating devices cut that speed in half, Beckett said.

Still, Councilmember McCarthy wondered if it would not be worth at least testing the equipment.

“The amount of work that it takes for individuals to remove that berm from their front driveways, multiplied by how many people are doing it across the city, we might be justified in taking more time to get through the neighborhoods,” McCarthy said.

The city does have a program based out of the parks department in which residents who are unable to remove berms of snow and ice between their homes and their driveways can sign up to get those berms shoveled for them.

But Hagin said that program is already stretched thin, with many more requests for assistance clearing berms than the city can fulfill.

“The program has increased drastically. In 2021-22 snow season we had 86 residents signed up for the program. At the end of this 22-23 season, even with some back and forth with some residences, we have 165. Now that’s 165 driveways that this team goes out and clears,” Hagin said.

Even so, Hagin said the growth in the program is a double-edged sword.

On one hand, the growth shows that the program is valued and helping residents, but at the same time the department’s resources have not kept up to match that growth.