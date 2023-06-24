As city staff continue to develop a new recreation plan for a wide swath of area on Observatory Mesa, they are hoping to hear feedback on everything from the use of electric bikes to one-way trails.

The City of Flagstaff is taking public comments on the draft plan, which is in its second of three planned comment periods, until July 16 through its online community forum.

The draft plan, which will apply to well over 2,000 acres of land owned by the city, Coconino National Forest and Lowell Observatory, currently outlines about 24 miles of new single-track trails, two new trailheads and new signage.

The plan also proposes to make some social trails and roads into official city trails, while eliminating others that run through areas that are sensitive to wildlife or erosion.

The primary trailhead listed within the plan is off of Old Route 66 on a 20-acre piece of city-owned land near the new public works yard.

“We're trying to be proactive with this plan, and trying to manage the use for now and well into the future,” said Mark Loseth, who has been working closely with staff to develop the plan through the company Southwest Decision Resources.

The plan comes as the city seeks to provide additional access to parks and open spaces to residents, and after voters approved a bond to purchase parts of the mesa back in 2013.

But while the actual lines on the map have remained very similar to the first draft of the plan, city open space supervisor Robert Wallace and Loseth agreed that public input has already made significant changes to what the plan holds.

As they started to receive the 585 comments during the first public input period, they had been expecting comments critiquing particular trail alignments, Loseth said.

Instead, he said, the feedback they received focused more on the larger vision for management of the area, and the kinds of trails and uses that should be allowed within it.

Some comments requested certain kinds of e-bikes be allowed to use the new trails, while many others asked for the creation of one-way downhill trails for biking, or the preservation of many roads that crisscross the area.

Given that feedback, Loseth said this time they are focusing their questions to the public on some of those very topics, hoping to get a clearer picture of what the public might want in terms of the larger management of the area.

Develop to conserve?

Wallace said while the plan does outline the construction of new trails and ways to access the area, he believes the implementation of the plan will actually help conserve the area.

Since the city purchased parts of Observatory Mesa, it has largely taken a hands-off management approach. And Wallace said the negative results of that approach are obvious.

At the moment, the mesa is crisscrossed by social trails made informally by individuals wanting to recreate in the area.

“I think if you take a hands-off approach, you get these areas that have like a spider network of trails that are very confusing. They're not in sustainable alignment, so they cause more erosion, they might be through sensitive resources, like archaeological sites, or a tank that the wildlife are relying on,” Wallace said. “So I personally think if you look at the two plans, like the current conditions and what we proposed, it's a step in a direction of providing better management for the landscape and a better experience for users as well.”

At the moment, Loseth said, trails within the plan largely avoid significant wildlife corridors to the west of the area.

He said those user-created trails also communicate an important message as to the need for additional recreation, and that if those opportunities are not provided by the city and other agencies, some residents may create those experiences on their own.

Loseth said he believes that if the city can provide the desired recreation experiences that residents are looking for through official trails within the plan, it will be far less likely that user-created trails will pop up, and the mesa will be better protected.

“These user-created trails are a recognition of a lack of desired experience. Right? So when you're seeing these things, it's like, what is not currently available to folks that they're looking for, whether it's a view shed or a connection from one road to another,” he said.

And Loseth said those desired experiences are part of what they are hoping to hear about from the public throughout the public comment periods.

Biking experiences

Loseth said one question they are hoping to answer would be whether class 1 e-bikes, which must be pedaled to use battery power and can usually travel no more than about 20 miles per hour, should be allowed on single-track biking trails.

At the moment, such devices are allowed on the Flagstaff Urban Trail System, which does cross Observatory Mesa.

But the Coconino National Forest, which also controls land included in the plan, classifies such devices as motor vehicles, and thus bans their use on many single-track trails.

Loseth said should residents like the idea, it might be possible to ask the national forest for a special use permit to allow the use of e-bikes on Observatory Mesa.

“We have not worked it out with the Forest Service yet,” Wallace said.

And it is not clear whether residents would support the idea.

The plan also includes the construction of several miles of accessible trails. Such trails are built wider than a traditional single-track trail, allowing three- and four-wheeled bicycles to be ridden on them by individuals who may not be able to ride a traditional bike.

“They are mobility devices; they're looked at the same way as wheelchairs are. So they are not limited to like a non-motorized trail designation. But if the trails are 18 inches wide, they're not physically able to use those trails, so they are limited right now,” Loseth said.

At the moment, there are very few trails that work for such bikes, and even the trails that do accommodate accessible bikes were not designed specifically for that purpose.

For example, both the Campbell Mesa trail system and the Soldiers Trail at Fort Tuthill are built wide enough for accessible bikes, but that comes more as a coincidence of design rather than a purposeful decision.

In a different vein, Loseth said they have also heard a desire for the construction of dedicated downhill trails, many of which could be one-way paths.

At the moment, the plan only includes bi-directional trails. But several of the social trails that exist in the area now do provide these dedicated downhill biking experiences.

Feedback so far

So far the city has received about 150 comments throughout the second feedback period. Wallace said it is hoping to receive as many as 1,000 comments as to better understand what the public wants.

Loseth said many of the comments received so far have spoken to the importance of preserving the area for wildlife, both inside and outside of the wildlife corridor that biologists have identified.

He said they are also hearing from residents hoping to see more trails built closer to town that can be easily accessible to residents.

“[We’ve heard that] people want trails near what you could refer to as the urban interface, close to the neighborhoods, close to the current FUTS connections, close to where people are already accessing the mesa. People really looking at a place for some shorter experiences, and things that they're able to do before work, after work,” Loseth said.