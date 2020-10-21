In-N-Out submits concept plans for new Flagstaff location

At long last, one of Flagstaff's biggest desires is nearing a reality. No, it isn't affordable housing. In-n-Out is poised to make progress on its long-rumored arrival.

According to city documents, the company has submitted a concept plan to the city for a new location on 1860 S. Milton Road.

Through email, In-N-Out Vice President for Real Estate & Development Carl Arena cautioned that the project is still in its early stages and design elements such as building exteriors, site layouts, circulation and access are still being determined.

Because of that, Arena couldn’t provide an estimate for when construction might get underway or when the location could open.

“We have been working on a possible site for a future restaurant in Flagstaff on Milton Road, and we are very enthusiastic about the opportunity there. That said, it is still very early in the development process,” Arena wrote. “We do know that Flagstaff is a fantastic community, and we definitely look forward to serving customers there in the future.”

The new location has been in the works since at least 2016 when the company sent a letter of interest to then-Mayor Jerry Nabours.