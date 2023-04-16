After 20 years, Flagstaff residents only have a little bit longer to wait until they can order their In-N-Out Burger, animal-style, with fries.

While the folks from the City of Flagstaff’s Economic Development Department hesitate to hazard a guess as to when the new Milton Road restaurant will be ready to take your order, they did say In-N-Out construction has been known to take at least 10 to 12 months in the past.

At this point, a few months more might not seem like too long to wait for fans of the brand’s hand-cut, sunflower oil-cooked fries and cherished, if short, menu. For years, one only had to whisper “In-N-Out” in Flagstaff for visions of red-and-white-tiled restaurants and palm trees to dance in people’s heads.

“Our City of Flagstaff Economic Development Team did meet with the folks from In-N-Out Burger back in 2002 when we started going to the International Council of Shopping Centers Conference. It was a very large development conference back then. Almost 60,000 people attended,” said John Saltonstall, the City of Flagstaff’s business retention and expansion manager. “They told us back then that they were interested in Flagstaff, but it would be a while.”

It certainly was. Now, in the spring of 2023, the old Pizza Hut on Milton has been fully demolished, and the ground is broken on the West Coast burger restaurant with a cult Flagstaff following.

Why did it take so long?

For one thing, the business attraction manager for the City of Flagstaff, Jack Fitchett, said attracting new business is a long, slow process. Fitchett himself has been in talks with In-N-Out Burger for about three years. His predecessor, Gail Jackson, had been carrying the negotiations before him.

“Attraction is a long-term game. Companies don’t make decisions overnight on whether or not they want to be somewhere. They do a lot of research independently, or through their own financial partners — market studies, all of that good stuff — to determine if Flagstaff — or any location for that matter — is going to be a good fit for them,” Fitchett said.

Once In-N-Out knew they wanted to open up shop in Flagstaff, the specific spot became a subject of some back and forth, and that provided plenty of fuel for a burger-hungry rumor mill.

“Every time there’s a concept plan and a site map to see if everything’s going to work out on that site, people can see that the concept plan has been submitted. They think a concept plan means, ‘Yep, we’re getting it.’ That’s not the case,” Fitchett said. “They have to go through the whole planning process. I think there’s been a lot of hope and now it’s finally coming to fruition.”

Available real estate, Fitchett said, is a constant constraint when it comes to bringing new businesses to Flagstaff.

“We don’t have a lot of available space — whether that’s existing parcels that are shovel ready or vacant buildings that someone can come in and remaster to their own purposes. There’s just not a lot of space ... when location is everything, coupled with that lack of available space, it’s got to be a perfect 10/10 for the final attraction to occur,” he said.

Finding that 10/10 spot for In-N-Out wasn’t an easy task, Fitchett and Saltonstall agreed. The Flagstaff locations the family-owned chain was willing to consider were limited from jump.

“Back in 2018 when they were getting a bit more serious about coming to Flagstaff, their desire is that they want to be seen from the highway. There needs to be proximity. I believe it is less than a mile from an exit. Granted, that Pizza Hut location is perfect, the intersection between I-40 and I-17,” Fitchett said. “That location worked great for them; it was just a matter of making sure that the ADOT approvals could occur with that mitigation. That’s why it took four additional years after that location was identified. Making sure everything could be placed on that end.”

More than that, one of the key elements of the In-N-Out Burger brand is its particular method of ingredient sourcing.

“In the past, they talked about their supply chains. They don’t freeze their meat. It’s very fresh. So when they’re talking about their growth plan, they’re talking about logistics,” Saltonstall said. “As they planned out their long-term growth, they recognized communities that would likely be candidates for locations in the future. It would all be predicated on the growth and their ability to serve those facilities to the level of quality that they expect.”

The first In-N-Out burger opened in 1948 in Baldwin Park, California. It was the first drive-through burger stand in the state. Now, the fast food chain’s brand continues to have sticking power, and new restaurants are met with blockbuster openings.

When the chain opened two Colorado locations in 2020, diners were reported to have waited in lines for as long as 12 hours to get their Double-Doubles.

“It’s a very strong brand. There is something about what they do that strikes a chord, that resonates with people all over, and I think the Flagstaff community is very excited. It resonates with them. Probably the level of quality, the customer service,” Saltonstall said.

Fitchett said that these days, business acquisition managers can use software to find out which chains their communities are clamoring for. They can identify places where Flagstaff residents might be driving to Phoenix or Prescott to spend their dollars.

“We call that leakage. Where are they spending their money on something that we don’t already have? That’s a really good indicator to get us started in thinking about what we would attract,” he said.

Still, there are brands Flagstaff residents have asked for so vehemently, so frequently, Fitchett doesn’t need a computer to know they’d receive a warm welcome.

“I grew up in Flagstaff. The ‘holy trinity’ has always been In-N-Out, Trader Joe’s and Costco as far as retail businesses go. I get questions from residents every day about when Trader Joe’s is coming. Costco has been a huge one for a long time and we engage with them,” he said.

Fitchett said the process isn’t necessarily simple. Knowing that the community is eager to see a certain chain in their backyard and finding out the brand is interested in moving to northern Arizona are just the first steps. Everything goes back to location, and Flagstaff’s limited number of what Fitchett calls “shovel-ready” parcels.

“They will wait for the right opportunity to arrive here. Trader Joe’s wants to be in this market, but they’re very location-oriented just like In-N-Out, so they will wait for the appropriate space to land here,” he said.