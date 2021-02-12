In letter to Sinema and Kelly, northern Arizona Dems urge Trump conviction

A number of Arizona State legislatures and organizations have signed on a letter addressed to Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly pushing them to vote to convict former President Donald Trump.

Several northern Arizona groups also signed onto the letter, including the University Union of Northern Arizona, the county Democratic parties of Coconino, Navajo and Yavapai counties and the Sedona Democrats.

Jamescita Peshlakai, state senator for legislative district 7, also signed onto the letter along with 23 other state legislators.

The letter puts forth that Trump incited the attack the capital last month when a mob attempted to overturn the election of President Joe Biden and assassinate congressional leaders.

In response, the House of Representatives impeached Trump and a trial is now ongoing in the senate to convict the former president.

“As a coalition of your constituents, for the reasons stated herein, we strongly request that you speak out publicly in support of the impeachment, removal from office, and preclusion from any future office of [Trump],” the letter reads. “Despite both the bipartisan consensus that Trump must be removed and barred from holding any future elected office and the fact that Trump and his followers attempted to discard Arizona’s electoral votes before the Capitol was overrun by violent seditionists, you have both failed to publicly support the calls for impeachment and removal from office.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0